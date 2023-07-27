Oshi no Ko chapter 126: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 is set to be released on Thursday, August 10, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Another option to read the manga would be by either purchasing it or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter focused on Miyako Saitou's past as it revealed how she got into Tokyo nightlife. Unfortunately, soon after she graduated, everything started to go downhill. That's when Ichigo offered her the chance to work backstage at Strawberry Productions.

During this, Ichigo promised Miyako that he would one day fill the Tokyo dome with glowsticks. Miyako shared that dream with him, however, after he abandoned her, she was left alone to pursue the dream.

Ichigo might rejoin Strawberry Productions in Oshi no Ko chapter 126

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be released on Wednesday, August 9, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, August 10, at 12:00 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, August 9, 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, August 9, 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, August 9, 10:00 am

British Standard Time: Wednesday, August 9, 3:00 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, August 9, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, August 9, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Wednesday, August 9, 11:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Thursday, August 10, 12:30 am

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 126 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The app allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other options for fans of the manga are to purchase Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or to wait until the chapter gets released as part of a Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 125

Oshi no Ko chapter 125, titled Dazzled, saw Ichigo running away from Miyako upon seeing her. Hence, Miyako went after him and stopped him, reminding him about their shared dream.

When Miyako first came to Tokyo, she was dazzled by the nightlife and soon got into it. However, as soon as she graduated, she lost her significance in the industry. Soon after that, she was approached by Ichigo, who offered her a chance to work for him.

That's when he promised her that he would one day fill the entire Tokyo Dome with glowsticks. Miyako shared this dream with him. However, soon after Ai passed away, Ichigo abandoned her. Thus, Miyako was left alone to pursue their collective dream. Moreover, even years after the fact, she hadn't given up on their dream.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 126

Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will most likely see Ichigo respond to Miyako's plea. Thus, there is a good chance that Ichigo will return to Strawberry Productions to help Miyako with Ruby Hoshino and B-Komachi's work schedule. Considering how all of B-Komachi's activities were dependent on Ruby's work schedule, Ichigo might immediately begin working on it.

As for Ruby and Aqua, the upcoming chapter might possibly reveal how the latter responded to the former's controversial suggestion.

