Oshi no Ko manga set to release special chapter as chapter 126 is delayed

Following the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 125, it was revealed by Shueisha that the manga's next chapter will be released on August 10, 2023. However, as revealed by a manga leaker on Twitter, the upcoming manga will not be chapter 126, but a special chapter.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino. They are the twin children of a once-famous idol called Ai. However, following her death, Aqua began to look for their father, suspecting him to be behind her murder. That said, both Aqua and Ruby are the reincarnations of two deceased fans of Ai.

Oshi no Ko manga set to release a special chapter in August

d0nut ⚡ @xDonutW #onkspoilers

the next chapter that will be released WILL NOT be Chapter 126



instead, a special chapter will be released (Chapter 125.5)



As revealed by Oshi no Ko manga leaker on Twitter @xDonutW, the next chapter of the manga will not be chapter 126 as fans expected it to be. Instead, the manga's next release will be a special chapter, set to be released on August 10.

This means that Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be delayed until later. However, the release date for the same hasn't been revealed yet. The leaker also revealed that the upcoming chapter will be serialized as chapter 125.5. This means that it could be a collaboration chapter similar to that of chapter 90.1.

The manga's chapter 90.1 saw a collaboration with Aka Akasaka's popular series Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The chapter featured Kaguya Shinomiya, who after becoming a photographer did a photoshoot of Ruby Hoshino.

Hence, there is a reason to believe that the manga's upcoming chapter 125.5 will be a collaboration chapter.

How fans reacted to the special chapter leak

Antero Pires @anttails @xDonutW The special chapter last year also released around this time. Another Kaguya crossover maybe?

Von @vonxdecim0 @xDonutW Sounds like peak fiction to me

The majority of fans were excited by the leak of the special chapter, given that they were looking forward to seeing a collaboration between Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The manga released a similar special chapter last year around the same time. Hence, fans were almost certain that a similar chapter was set to be released soon. There also lies the possibility that the upcoming chapter will feature Miyuki Shirogane.

Phrauz @phrauz @xDonutW Are we gonna get 125.5 this week, or does it mean we have to wait 2 weeks for 126 (meaning 125.5 next week cause of the break)?

Meanwhile, other fans of the manga were confused by the leak. Some fans wondered about the nature of the special chapter. They weren't sure what the upcoming chapter was set to feature and thus asked the leaker about the same.

Other fans were much confused by the manga's ongoing release dates and breaks. Considering that the manga is on a break this week, the special chapter will be released next week. However, the release date of chapter 126 still hadn't been revealed. Thus, fans were hoping to learn more about it soon.

