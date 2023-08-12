8 Jujutsu Kaisen characters with potential to surpass Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen, an immensely popular anime series, has garnered a massive fanbase since its debut. Among the beloved characters in the series shines Gojo Satoru, a formidable and revered sorcerer known for his striking white hair and unparalleled prowess on the battlefield. With his extraordinary abilities, such as the "Limitless" technique and Six Eyes, Gojo stands virtually invincible in combat.
However, within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, several characters possess the potential to eventually surpass him with their innate abilities. Although they currently dwell in the shadows of Gojo's dominance, these promising contenders showcase unique attributes that, given favorable circumstances and personal growth, could propel them to unprecedented heights.
From Itadori Yuji to Yuki Tsukumo, here are 8 characters from Jujutsu Kaisen with the potential to surpass Gojo Satoru
1) Itadori Yuji
Yuji Itadori's potential to surpass Gojo Satoru is truly exceptional. This can be attributed to his impressive blend of physical prowess, cursed energy proficiency, and unparalleled growth capacity. Not only does he possess extraordinary physical attributes, including superhuman strength, agility, and speed, but he also proves himself as a formidable hand-to-hand combatant.
Yuji possesses impressive proficiency in cursed energy, enabling him to execute powerful jujutsu techniques and withstand curses. His skills extend further as he masters the formidable Black Flash technique.
It is worth noting that he serves as Ryomen Sukuna's sole vessel, granting him access to the King of Curses' incredible power by consuming Sukuna's fingers. Throughout the series, Yuji's rapid learning, adaptability, and relentless self-improvement highlight his immense potential for growth and excellence in the realm of Jujutsu Kaisen.
2) Yuta Okkotsu
Yuta Okkotsu stands out in Jujutsu Kaisen as a potential successor to Gojo Satoru. With his immense cursed energy, Yuta achieved the rank of special-grade sorcerer at a young age. He possesses remarkable abilities such as the Reverse Cursed Technique, power mimicry, and enhanced physical prowess.
Yuta derives strength from his late childhood friend and cursed spirit, Rika Orimoto. Together, their combination of close-quarters combat skills, energy control, and Rika's influence forms a formidable synergy. Yuta's unique lineage and potential to surpass Gojo's power further intensify his intrigue and prowess within Jujutsu Kaisen.
3) Megumi Fushiguro
Megumi Fushiguro from the Jujutsu Kaisen universe is a skilled jujutsu sorcerer from Tokyo Jujutsu High who possesses the incredible Ten Shadows Technique. With this unique ability, he can summon up to 10 shikigami, each possessing their own distinct strengths.
Thanks to his abundant cursed energy, Megumi can unleash powerful techniques and withstand fierce attacks. Moreover, his exceptional physical abilities and domain expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, give him complete control over his surroundings.
Megumi's exceptional potential has gained recognition from none other than the King of Curses himself, Ryomen Sukuna. There is speculation surrounding his untapped abilities, with whispers of a fused shadow shikigami or even the formidable Mahoraga. The series subtly hints at Megumi's concealed prowess, implying that his hidden potential may surpass even the unparalleled might of Gojo Satoru.
4) Ryomen Sukuna
Ryomen Sukuna, known as the King of Curses, is the strongest cursed spirit in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. He possesses powerful techniques like Malevolent Shrine and Dismantle that enable him to manipulate space and obliterate objects. His Cleave technique effortlessly slices through anything. With his immense curse energy, Sukuna stands among the strongest characters in the series.
The full extent of domain expansion and innate abilities are shrouded in mystery, but it is believed that they surpass even the formidable Gojo Satoru. This is due to Sukuna's immense curse energy and mastery of cursed techniques.
Furthermore, he displays an astonishing level of physical prowess, effortlessly destroying structures while showcasing remarkable speed. The speculation regarding Sukuna's potential to outshine Gojo Satoru continues to grow.
5) Kinji Hakari
Kinji Hakari, a formidable grade one jujutsu sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High, has caught the attention of Gojo as one of three potential successors to his strength. Kinji possesses a unique rough cursed energy that resembles sandpaper and wields an undisclosed cursed technique.
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183, Kinji Hikari's Domain Expansion is explored. It reveals that the longer a person stays within their domain, the greater their strength becomes. This suggests that even someone as formidable as Yuta can be defeated by Kinji within his own domain.
Both Yuta and Todo admire and respect Kinji, highlighting his esteemed status among his peers. While it is unclear what exact grade he holds, there's no denying his exceptional abilities and immense potential.
6) Geto Suguru
Suguru Geto, a former classmate of Satoru Gojo and a Special Grade jujutsu sorcerer, possesses an immense amount of cursed energy that rivals both Gojo and Yuta. He demonstrates his control over thousands of curses, utilizing them to launch attacks on Tokyo and Kyoto. With expertise in hand-to-hand combat, he masterfully channels cursed energy through weapons, showcasing exceptional prowess in close-quarters fighting.
Geto possesses a unique technique called Cursed Spirit Manipulation, which enables him to consume and control curses. He can store their remains within his body for use in combat. His exceptional battle IQ, education at Jujutsu High, and extensive knowledge of cursed energy give him an advantageous position in strategic duels.
While Gojo's Infinity technique is formidable, Geto's curse control offers versatility, allowing him to counter specific scenarios. With his profound expertise in curse manipulation, he potentially surpasses Gojo in intellect and adaptability.
7) Yuki Tsukumo
Yuki Tsukumo, a powerful character in Jujutsu Kaisen, possesses the Special Grade rank, shared only by a select few like Satoru Gojo. She has the unique Star Rage ability that increases her own and her shikigami's mass, making their attacks stronger to easily counter high-level curses. Yuki can also rapidly heal herself using her reverse cursed technique, as demonstrated when recovering from Kenjaku's Womb Profusion attack.
Through Star Rage's mass infusion, Yuki's shikigami Garuda transforms into a formidable cursed tool. Garuda assists Yuki both independently and in joint combat, further emphasizing her impressive skills and the synergy between her and the Shikigami. Although she is capable of it, Yuki has yet to utilize Domain Expansion. These factors contribute significantly to the captivating essence of the series.
8) Fumihiko Takaba
Fumihiko Takaba, a struggling comedian in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, undergoes a transformative journey when he becomes a sorcerer for the Culling Game under Kenjaku's influence. Despite his comedic background, Fumihiko possesses exceptional cursed energy that even unsettles Reggie and Hazenoki when he cracked one of his jokes.
His power grows stronger as he confronts Hazenoki, showcasing remarkable energy output. Unknown to him, Fumihiko possesses an extraordinary innate ability called Comedian, which materializes his amusing thoughts into reality. This potential rivals Satoru Gojo's power but remains untapped.
With this enigmatic technique, Fumihiko emerges resilient against Hazenoki's bombings, healing injuries and defying death. Despite his comedic origins, Fumihiko harbors latent and potent abilities that add intrigue to the ongoing series.
The world of Jujutsu Kaisen teems with mighty characters, making it uncertain who will eventually surpass Gojo. Nevertheless, the aforementioned individuals possess remarkable potential for immense power and undoubtedly wield a significant influence in shaping the series' future.
