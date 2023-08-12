Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 is set to release next week, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST on Tokyo TV and other local Japanese channels. Fans from other regions can check out the highly anticipated episode on streaming platforms such as Disney+, Huly, Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel, and Netflix.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW was a ceremonial moment for Rukia Kuchiki as she unleashed her Bankai and brought an end to the Sternritter 'F' for Fear, As Nodt. Furthermore, the episode also highlighted the execution of BG9, and Cang Du by Haschwalth, and showed Ichigo Kurosaki's return from the Royal Palace in a new avatar.

Fans cannot wait for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 as it will exhibit one of the best battles of the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 is titled I Am The Edge

As per the original schedule, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7, titled I Am The Edge, will be released on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated syndications in Japan. On the other hand, international fans of the series will be able to watch and stream the episode on various streaming platforms.

Bleach fans from the USA can check out Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 on Hulu exclusively. In addition, the seventh episode will also be available for streaming on Disney+ in a few selected countries, such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, etc.

Furthermore, fans from Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, and other countries can use Netflix to watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7. Additionally, Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel is another platform where the episode can be streamed with Ultra Membership in South and Southeast Asia.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 release date and times, according to different time zones and regions, are mentioned below.

Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 9:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, August 19, 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 9:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 10:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 19, 4:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, August 19, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 20, 12:00 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, August 19, 11:30 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 6

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 began with Ichigo Kurosaki returning to the Soul Society after completing his training at the Royal Palace. While descending the stairs, Ichigo contacted Kisuke and Mayuri and told them to hold off the enemies for a bit longer, as he was on his way.

The scene shifted to Jugram Haschwalth taking Uryu Ishida to the execution ground at the Silbern. Uryu witnessed how Jugram mercilessly executed BG9 and Cang Du for their failures. Thereafter, he went on to explain to Uryu the true goal of Yhwach.

Rukia Kuchiki's fight against Sternritter 'F' As Nodt was the highlight of the episode. Her training at the Royal Palace bore fruit, as she could use the true power of her Zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki, and gained an advantage over As Nodt.

However, the Sternritter awakened his Vollstandig, Tatarforas, and became the embodiment of fear. In this form, As Nodt inflicted fear through Rukia's optic nerves and successfully paralyzed her.

Just then, Byakuya Kuchiki entered the battlefield and skewered As Nodt's dome of eyes with his Shikai to negate the effect of fear. In anger, As Nodt transformed into a grotesque monster as a last resort.

Meanwhile, Byakuya acknowledged Rukia's strength, causing her to tear up in joy. Byakuya then explained that fear is born from the insecurities that linger within one's heart. In the end, Rukia unleashed her Bankai Hakka no Togame and ended As Nodt's life.

The episode ended with Isane Kotetsu and Yachiru Kusajichi encountering a Sternritter named Gwenael Lee, whose Schrift V for Vanishing Point erases his existence from his opponent's sight as well as from their mind. Episode 6's ending poem was recited by Gremmy Thoumeaux.

"Beauty means that there is nothing there" - Gremmy Thoumeaux

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 will be one of the most spectacular episodes of this season. The episode will continue the events of the previous episode and show the true identity of Gwenael Lee. According to the source material, the episode titled I Am The Edge will focus on Gremmy Thoumeaux versus Kenpachi Zaraki.

