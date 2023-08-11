Boruto Chapter 81: Major spoilers to expect

Boruto chapter 81 is set to be released on August 20, 2023. With less than ten days remaining before the manga's return, fans have become quite eager to learn what will happen in the upcoming manga chapter.

The previous chapter saw Sarada convince his father to rescue Boruto. Upon seeing his daughter's Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke decided to go against his beliefs and rescue Boruto from the Hidden Leaf Village's shinobi. When all hope seemed lost for the protagonist, he decided to go train with his master and return later to take down Kawaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

What to expect from Boruto chapter 81?

Boruto and Sasuke may fight an enemy in Boruto chapter 81

Given that Boruto and Sasuke have been away from the Hidden Leaf Village to train, there is a good chance that Boruto may have developed a new fighting style, or jutsu, or learned to use his Otsutsuki powers better. Hence, the manga might pit the master-student duo against an enemy in the first chapter to give the protagonist a chance to showcase the results of his training.

Given Sasuke's prowess in ocular jutsu, there is a good chance that he may have taught Boruto how to use Jogan as well. Thus, there remains a slight possibility that the protagonist may finally be able to activate his special eye on his own.

The new Hokage may get revealed in Boruto chapter 81

After Naruto and Hinata were sealed away by Kawaki, it was declared that the Seventh Hokage had been murdered by Boruto. Thus, considering that the village would need a head to make all the executive decisions, there is a good chance that fans may see a new Hokage take the seat.

Konahamaru hasn't achieved enough merit to take over the position, despite the hopes of many fans who would like to see him succeed.

Hence, fans can either expect Kakashi Hatake to have taken back the position or Sakura to be named the new Hokage. However, there also remains the possibility that the village may not pick a new Hokage, and Shikamaru may take on an interim role for the position.

Himawari's whereabouts may get revealed in Boruto chapter 81

Boruto manga's first part saw Himawari being left alone after her parents were sealed away and her brother had to leave the village. Thus, Boruto chapter 81 may reveal her whereabouts. While the manga did not give fans any such hints, it is to be expected that she might either be living with Iruka-sensei or Sakura.

Considering that Iruka-sensei had previously looked after the children of Team 7, he could have taken over the responsibility again. That said, given that both Boruto and Sasuke had left the village, there is a good chance that Sakura and Sarada could have taken responsibility for Himawari.

With that, fans can expect Himawari to have received some training and learned some jutsu during her time with them.

