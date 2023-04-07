Narutop99 shocks fans as Sakura vs Sasori bout triumphs Naruto vs Sasuke

With Naruto's official website releasing the results for Narutop99 Best Bout Top 10, Sakura and Lady Chiyo vs Sasori's battle has been voted the best fight from the anime, triumphing over the likes of Naruto vs Sasuke and Rock Lee vs Gaara.

Narutop99 is a special character popularity poll that was conducted as part of the anime's 20th-year anniversary celebrations. While the voting for the same has already ended and fans are waiting for the results, the website released the results of the Super Special Vote, which was used to rank the best fight from the series.

Sakura and Lady Chiyo's fight against Sasori during the Kazekage Rescue arc wins the title of the best fight from the Naruto franchise

Narutop99 Best Bout Top 10 was decided by a Super Special Vote, the results of which were released on its official website, along with studio Pierrot's official YouTube Channel.

Surprisingly, Sakura Haruno and Lady Chiyo vs Sasori during the Kazekage Rescue Mission managed to be voted the best fight from the series. This epic clash showed how much Sakura had grown as a kunoichi and left a huge impact on many viewers, as the same was made clear by the number of votes the fight received over some other fan-favorite battles.

Following them, Naruto and Sasuke's final battle was ranked the second-best fight in the series, while Rock Lee vs Gaara from the original series managed to rank in third place.

s ◓ @siauchihaa



#NARUTOP99 #SAKURA SAKURA AND CHIYO VS SASORI HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN VOTED AS THE BEST FIGHT OF NARUTO ANIME SAKURA AND CHIYO VS SASORI HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN VOTED AS THE BEST FIGHT OF NARUTO ANIME ‼️‼️#NARUTOP99 #SAKURA https://t.co/mbNfD0iURB

Many fans were left emotional after watching the fight as they left emotional comments, calling these battles "immortal masterpieces" or saying they "always bring me to tears."

Here is what the rankings for the best fights from the anime look like:

Sakura Haruno and Lady Chiyo vs Sasori Naruto Uzumaki vs Sasuke Uchiha Rock Lee vs Gaara Kakashi Hatake vs Obito Uchiha Naruto Uzumaki vs Pain Sasuke Uchiha vs Itachi Uchiha Might Guy vs Madara Uchiha Minato Namikaze vs The Masked Man Neji Hyuga vs Kidomaru Sasuke Uchiha vs Deidara

Lenka🚂 @phoenixqn #NARUTOBESTBOUT #NARUTOP99 #Sakura_Haruno forever grateful that sakura won best fight poll, this keep me love her more! thanks for everyone who vote her🫶🏼 forever grateful that sakura won best fight poll, this keep me love her more! thanks for everyone who vote her🫶🏼🌸 #NARUTOBESTBOUT #NARUTOP99 #Sakura_Haruno https://t.co/elHs7DlPew

However, with Sakura and Chiyo vs Sasori being ranked as the best fight in the series, most fans were confused as to how that battle managed to rank over the likes of Naruto vs Sasuke, Sasuke vs Itachi, or even Rock Lee vs Gaara.

While Sakura fans were pleased with the result, it seemed difficult for the fans of the anime to accept the results given how Sakura's fight was the only one which was a handicap fight in the top 10. Although they acknowledged Sakura's strength and journey as a kunoichi, many Naruto fans shared that there were other epic fights, like Madara Uchiha vs Might Guy, that could have managed to top the rankings.

LoTTo ( You will never walk alone) @oBELUgBxpSzfZSn #NARUTOP99

Naruto fan boys crying

Man I love this game inject their tears in my veins Naruto fan boys cryingMan I love this game inject their tears in my veins #NARUTOP99 Naruto fan boys crying Man I love this game inject their tears in my veins https://t.co/3bL5ifcS8K

Given how the results turned out for the best bouts, fans, especially Sakura haters, have begun worrying about the results for the Narutop99 character popularity poll, as a win for Sakura would mean a short manga based on her.

Poll : 0 votes