Narutop99 results so far: Top 10 characters, according to polls

Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll is in full swing as fans of the series keep voting for their favorite characters. As announced earlier, the 20 most-voted characters are set to receive new illustrations drawn by the series mangaka Masashi Kishimoto himself. Meanwhile, the most-voted character is set to receive a short manga featuring them.

That being said, the voting time is set to end on January 31. With less than a week remaining before it ends, take a look at the characters who have managed to make it to the top 10 rankings of Narutop99, as announced on January 13, 2023.

From Madara Uchiha to Kakashi Hatake: Top 10 characters according to the Narutop99 poll rankings as of yet

10) Jiraiya

Jiraiya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the three Legendary Sannins, Jiraiya is one of the most beloved characters in the series, as he is the person who shaped Naruto's personality, all while teaching him his father's jutsu, Rasengan.

He is currently in the 10th position of the Narutop99 rankings; the character was previously ranked seventh. Since then, he has been dropped by three positions, making it quite risky for Jiraiya fans, given that he could fall out of the top 10 rankings at any given time now.

9) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha, the last surviving Uchiha in the series, was Naruto's rival who left the village in search of power to kill his brother to avenge his clan. Later in the series, Naruto convinced Sasuke to return to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Previously, Sasuke was ranked in the eighth position, and ever since, he has dropped down by one position, inching closer to outside the top 10 Narutop99 rankings. Given that he was the series' deuteragonist, this is shocking.

8) Sakumo Hatake

Sakumo Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakumo Hatake, also known as Konoha's White Fang, was Kakashi Hatake's father who committed suicide after being vilified by the Land of Fire for dishonoring an important mission by choosing to rescue his endangered teammates.

Sakumo Hatake is quite the surprising entry in the top 10 Narutop99 rankings, given that he was previously nowhere close. Fans must have chosen to vote for him as they wanted to learn more about him and could do so through the short manga.

7) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha was the leader of the Uchiha clan and the rival of the First Hokage Hashirama Senju. The two fought to gain control over the Hidden Leaf Village, following which the former plotted to put the world under Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Similar to Sasuke Uchiha, who dropped down by one position, Madara Uchiha has also dropped by one position. Given that he is one of the strongest shinobi to exist, fans might want to learn more about him.

6) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Series' protagonist Naruto Uzumaki is the jinchuriki of Nine Tails as he aimed to become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. While he strived to reach his goal, he spent quite a few years trying to bring his friend Sasuke Uchiha back to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Naruto is currently ranked sixth in the Narutop99 popularity poll as he has dropped by two positions from the previously announced rankings. The same might also be due to fans intensely voting for the side characters.

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake was the Sixth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, and the leader of Team 7, looking after Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura. In the past, he was given a Sharingan by his friend Obito, following which he came to be known as Kakashi of the Sharingan.

The character is one of the very few within the top 10 who have managed to retain their rankings as he was previously ranked in the fifth position as well.

4) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui Uchiha, popularly known as Shisui of the Body Flicker, was one of the most talented Uchiha clan members to ever be born. Seeing that his clan was in danger due to their coup d'etat, he committed suicide to possibly safeguard his eyes from Danzo.

While Shisui was considered to be a heavyweight in the Narutop99 rankings, he too happened to drop down by one position as he was previously ranked third and is now currently outside the podium positions.

3) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura Haruno is the tritagonist of the series and the main female lead as she was part of Team 7 alongside Naruto and Sasuke. After finding herself useless to her teammates, she decided to train under Tsunade to become the greatest medical ninja in the world.

Sakura Haruno witnessed the biggest surprise jump in Narutop99 rankings as she was previously ranked ninth and managed to climb up to six positions to get to the podium. If fans keep going at it, she just might win the popularity poll.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha was the elder brother of Sasuke Uchiha who later abandoned his village after massacring all his clan members except his little brother. He joined the Akatsuki in order to keep an eye on their actions.

Itachi Uchiha, similar to Kakashi Hatake, has managed to retain his position in the Narutop99 rankings as he has stayed in the second position all this time. Given the time left for the popularity poll to end, he could be ranked first by the time it ends.

1) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze was the father of the series protagonist Naruto Uzumaki and the husband of Kushina Uzumaki. He was known as Konoha's Yellow Flash and became the Fourth Hokage, after which he made his son the jinchuriki of the Nine-Tails, during its infamous attack.

Minato Namikaze has managed to retain his top position ever since the first update of the Narutop99 popularity poll. Thus, it is very likely that he will win the contest and get a short manga featuring him.

