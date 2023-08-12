Bleach TYBW presented the Captain of the 7th Division of Gotei 13, Sajin Komamura, in a new light. The Shinigami, known for his steadfast resolve and loyalty, embraced the path of revenge to avenge the death of his master, Genryusai Yamamoto Shigekuni, in the Great War.

Following a series of tragic events, Sajin sought secret power from his clan, which made him a vessel of revenge. The 7th Division Captain, Sajin, learned the humanization, or Jinka, technique, which transformed him into his human form and granted him the power of immortality momentarily.

However, at the end of his fight against Bambietta, Sajin learned that the price of immortality was heavy as he metamorphosed into a powerless wolf. As a result, fans are wondering whether Sajin will reappear in Bleach TYBW.

Sajin Komamura is unlikely to return in Bleach TYBW following his transformation into a powerless wolf

In all probability, the Captain of the 7th Division, Sajin Komamura, will not appear in the future events of the Bleach TYBW. Even in the manga, Sajin doesn't appear anymore following his transformation into a full-fledged, powerless wolf.

It remains to be seen whether Studio Pierrot decides to include Sajin in any of the future events of Bleach TYBW. However, fans must understand that the Shinigami has lost all his powers and has become a pure wolf, devoid of rationality. Therefore, he won't contribute to the blood war in such a state.

The author of Bleach, Tite Kubo, has perfectly penned the character of Sajin. Throughout the story, Sajin has been presented as a Shinigami who upholds the ideals of righteousness. His character as a Shinigami was defined by his immense loyalty to his Captain Commander, Genryusai Yamamoto, and to the Soul Reapers.

The former Captain of the 7th Division, Sajin, abandoned the life of seclusion as a member of the Werewolf Clan and chose to become a Shinigami under the guidance of his master, Genryusai Yamamoto, who gave him shelter. Despite his beastly appearance, Sajin came to know that there were Soul Reapers who accepted him for who he was.

Gradually, he developed a steadfast resolve to protect the Soul Society, upholding the honor of being a Shinigami. His unflinching determination and steadfast resolve made him an admirable Captain of the 7th Division.

As a Shinigami, Sajin always had the back of his fellow Soul Reapers. Whenever he felt that they trod a path of no return, he tried pulling them back and showing them the gravity of their actions.

However, all changed when the King of Quincy, Yhwach, killed the Captain Commander, Genryusai Yamamoto, during the first invasion in Bleach TYBW. Sajin's ideals changed as a result of the intense desire to seek revenge that overcame him.

Even though he gained the power of immortality through his clan's secret Jinka technique, Sajin paid a heavy price for it. Following the battle against Bambietta Basterbine, he metamorphosed into a powerless, four-legged wolf.

Sajin Komamura's metamorphosis into a vengeful beast devoid of rationality was an ironic end to his character because he became the very thing that he warned his friend, Tosen Kenami, about becoming a Vessel for revenge.

The status of Sajin Komamura in Bleach TYBW

The former 7th Division Captain Sajin Komamura's sacrifice in Bleach TYBW shows his unwavering loyalty and dedication as a soul reaper. Despite being reduced to a powerless wolf, Sajin managed to survive the blood war.

However, given his status, he could no longer continue as a Captain of the 7th Division. As a result, after the blood war, Iba Tetsuzaemon, the lieutenant of the 7th Division squad, took over the responsibility as the Captain and continued Sajin's legacy.

In the Bleach light novel, We DO Knot ALWAYS LOVE YOU, it was also distinctly mentioned that after the Great War, Sajin, as a wolf, began to live on the hillside near the 7th Division squad barracks. Moreover, Iba Tetsuzaemon had reported to everyone that his Captain had died on the battlefield.

Although the Captains could still feel the small spiritual pressure of Komamura from the hillside, they decided to respect Iba's decision and dealt with it as if Sajin had really died in the Great War.

