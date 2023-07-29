Does Bleach TYBW episode 17 show Sajin Komamura's human form? Explained

Bleach TYBW episode 17 titled Heart of Wolf has set the internet abuzz with the much-anticipated battle between the Captain of the 7th Division, Sajin Komamura versus the Sternritter Bambietta Basterbine. The anime adaptation of the battle did justice to Sajin Komamura's character, as he fought against Bambietta by putting his life at stake. In this episode of Bleach TYBW, it was shown that Sajin Komamura mastered the secret power of his clan, Humanization or Jinka Technique.

As a result of mastering this special technique, Sajin Komamura shed his beast form and transformed it into a human form. This sacred technique of Sajin's clan bestowed a human body of immortality to its user.

However, in order to gain such power, one had to pay a price. Sajin ripped his heart out with his bare hands and offered it to his Clan leader in exchange to learn the art of the Humanization technique.

This article explains Sajin's human form and what sort of consequences he had to pay to gain such a remarkable power.

Bleach TYBW: Sajin Komamura's human form grants him immortality momentarily and affects his Bankai abilities as well

🌟Koolkamjam💫 @KameronKKJ



Episode was so good!!! Finally got to see Sajin’s human form and his bankai against Bambiette!!! Really liked the direction of his scenes where in exchange for taking on a human form, his heart would be sacrificedEpisode was so good!!! pic.twitter.com/XJiLJ8zZyI " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/XJiLJ8zZyI" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/XJiLJ8zZyI" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/XJiLJ8zZyI

Sajin Komamura is one of the most fleshed-out characters in Bleach by Tite Kubo. He is a Shinigami of honor and loyalty. Despite his intimidating appearance in Bleach, Sajin has a pure soul that strives to protect those who are dear to him. Throughout the story of Bleach, Sajin’s character goes through various dynamics.

From being a Shingami ashamed, and insecure about his appearance to someone who gradually began to realize that there were people who would accept him for who he was, Sajin’s character has multiple layers of depth.

Sajin as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW, Sajin had a tremendous impact on the story’s narrative in a symbolic sense. After learning the family secrets and mastering the humanization technique, Sajin’s mind was filled with a desire for revenge.

In Bleach TYBW episode 17, Sajin entered the battlefield to seek revenge on Yhwach. However, he had to face Bambietta Basterbine one of the Sternrittres of Wandenreich, who unlocked her Vollstandig.

Sajin in his human form as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

As Bambietta unleashed her reishi bombs on Sajin, she discovered that the 7th Division Captain's appearance had changed. His appearance was then similar to that of a human. In a flashback, it was revealed that Sajin had gone to the cave where the elder wolf of his clan resided.

Sajin wanted to learn the secrets of his clan, and most importantly, acquire the secret technique of his family. He learned that the members of the Werewolf clan were sent to the beast realm or animal realm to atone for the sins that they committed in their previous lives. However, even that wasn't enough for them and that's why they returned to the Soul Society.

The Elder werewolf went on to explain the details of the Humanization technique. According to him, by temporarily breaking the chains of sins that bind them, the clan members can return to their original human forms. This would also grant them immeasurable powers.

To learn this technique, Sajin had to rip his heart out and offer it to the Elder. Without any hesitation, the Captian of the 7th Division accepted the proposal. His desire for revenge was so immense that he was even ready to put his life at stake.

Sajin and his Bankai as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

In the past, Sajin was ashamed of his appearance and abandoned his clan. It was Genryusai Yamamoto who took him in and gave him shelter, respect, and everything. Therefore, Sajin felt extremely indebted to Yamamoto. His death made the former furious and he sought vengeance. Thus, he plunged his bare hands into his chest and ripped his heart out to hand it to the clan ender.

In Bleach TYBW, Sajin Komamura uses his Humanization technique to defeat Bambietta, the Sternritter with ‘E’ schrift. As mentioned before, the Jinka technique or Humanization technique grants its user an immortal body. Sajin shed his werewolf form and returned to his original human self. In this Human form, Sajin's entire body was nothing more than a shell.

Bambietta and Dangai Joue in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

His immortal body couldn't be broken by the reishi bombs of Bambietta. All the wounds that he received quickly regenerated. This Humanization technique has an effect on his Bankai powers as well.

It's noteworthy that Sajin and his Zanpakuro spirit possess a symbiotic relationship. Therefore a change was perceived in his bankai powers as well. Sajin’s Bankai, Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh, in its Dangai Joue mode, sheds its life or its armor to expose its sinister and demonic visage.

Kokujo Tengen Myo Dangai Joue in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Just like Sajin Komamura, his Bankai too cast its life aside to wreak havoc. Without its armor, Sajin’s bankai resembled a demonic giant figure with a mustache and big knots wrapped around its visage. This visage was nothing but raw Spiritual pressure and power.

However, in Bleach TYBW, Sajin's human form had one downside. Although it granted him an immortal body and power momentarily, the price for such power was immense. At the end of the battle in this episode of Bleach TYBW, it was shown that Sajin's body was transformed into a wolf, devoid of any rationality.

Sajin becomes a wolf in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

This was the price for the Humanization technique that he gained to seek revenge. If there's one thing that the story of Bleach has established, there is no upside to revenge. Consumed by rage and thought of revenge the Captain of the 7th Division became an irrational beast.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.