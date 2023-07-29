Does Demon Slayer manga have a happy ending? Explained

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest anime series, known for its top-tier animation, incredible storytelling, and well-written characters that have a ton of depth. These are just a few of the many reasons why the series has performed incredibly well over the past few months.

Given that the Demon Slayer series is set in a time and place where death is common, the demons are running rampant and terrorizing the entire country, and only a handful of people are capable of Killing them. The anime series has already shown the death of a Hashira, which made fans incredibly sad.

It leads to a very important question that the anime-only fans of the series have - Does the Demon Slayer manga have a happy ending? Yes, the Demon Slayer manga has a happy ending, but the ending was rather bittersweet. Let’s take a look at some of the events that took place in the Sunrise Countdown arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at the concluding events of the manga series

Muzan in his final form dying to sunlight (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Since this is a shonen anime and manga series, the final fight was between the demon hunters and Kibutsuji Muzan, the Demon King. Just as the sun was about to rise, Muzan was on the brink of death and managed to do something that would go on to cause a lot of problems.

Moments before his death, he transferred all of his blood into Tanjiro. The protagonist, who fought hard to beat Muzan, became the first-ever demon to conquer the sun.

Naturally, the demon hunters were shocked since there was a new threat to deal with. Luckily, Kanao had a vial of the medicine that Shinobu Kocho had made.

Kanao's quick thinking allowed her to put the medicine into Tanjiro's body, eventually curing him. It was the happy ending that the demon hunters wanted - Muzan was finally dead, and the reign of terror ended.

However, a massive price was paid to achieve this feat. As expected, the demon hunters did not come out unscathed.

Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira) and Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira) were the only Hashiras who remained alive. Mitsuri Kanroji, Gyomei Himejima, and Iguro Obanai were killed during the fight against Muzan.

Tamayo, who played one of, if not the most, crucial roles in killing Muzan, also died during this fight. Aside from those mentioned earlier, Muichiro Tokito and Shinobu Kocho also died when they were fighting against the Upper Moon demons.

In conclusion, the Demon Slayer Corps succeeded in killing the Demon King, who was the reason for tens of thousands, if not millions, of deaths. They were finally able to give humanity a world where they were safe. We also got a glimpse of the future generation, who went to school and lived a happy life.

The people in question were the descendants of the demon hunters who succeeded in killing Muzan. The manga has a happy ending, but fans were sad to see their favorite characters die during this fight. Their deaths did not go in vain, and their contributions will always be remembered for years to come.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

