Bleach: Why Komamura looks like a dog? Everything to know about the Werewolf clan

Bleach, one of the Shonen Big Three, is a series with a huge array of characters. Tite Kubo has done a phenomenal job creating a host of characters, each with a unique set of characteristics and backstory. Achieving this is quite hard, but Bleach has managed to create an impressive set of characters that fans have gotten attached to as the series progressed through the years.

One such character is Sajin Komamura, who is also considered one of the best-written characters in the series. Fans firmly believe that this character is often overlooked and is extremely underrated. While the earlier story arcs didn’t portray Sajin Komamura all that well, Thousand Year Blood War has certainly done a spectacular job with the characterization.

However, anime-only fans haven’t seen him in action yet, so they want to understand more about his appearance. The question that most anime-only fans have is - why does Komamura look like a dog? Komamura looks like a wolf, though he is often mistaken for a dog because of a curse that his family bore.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach: Taking a look at Sajin Komamura and his clan's history

Sajin Komamura is a side character in the Bleach series. He was also the former Captain of Squad 7. At that time, the lieutenant was Tetsuzaemon Ida. Sajin Komamura is an anthropomorphic character, which is why he stands out in the series.

While most people often mistake him for a dog, he is, in fact, an anthropomorphic werewolf. Naturally, this made Sajin Komamura incredibly insecure since he was the only one who looked like that, while those around him looked like regular human beings.

In chapter 556 of Bleach manga, we get a brief glimpse of the reason for Komamura’s appearance. This was a flashback when he was talking to the Wolfman Clan Elder. According to him, the clan was cursed and punished for the atrocities they had committed. The clan was sent to the Beast realm, but they managed to survive. This is how they came back to the Soul Society.

The Wolfman Clan Elder went on to explain a technique called Human Transformation Technique. This technique allows members of this clan in the Bleach series to unbind themselves from the curse and go back to the human state they were once in before they turned into anthropomorphic werewolves. To access the Human Transformation technique, Sajin Komamura was forced to gouge out his heart and give it to the Wolfman Clan Elder.

The minute Sajin presented his heart to the Wolfman Clan Elder, the latter explained that Komamura’s life as a human would soon end. He added that Komamura would again become a vindictive beast. His fight against Yhwach is one of the most impactful parts of the series for any Sajin Komamura fan.

