Bleach TYBW Part 2 leak confirms Yhwach vs Ichibei fight details

As the release date of Bleach TYBW is drawing near, more leaks are surfacing online. Recently, a leak via Twitter user @Viatrent suggested that the final episode of the second season of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be one hour long and will cover the Yhwach vs Ichibei fight.

This would mean that the latest season is going to cover more than 70 chapters in the manga since Ichibei vs Yhwach fight takes place between 604-611 chapters. In the first season, the anime adaptation of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War arc covered up to 542 chapters from 480 chapters, which is roughly 62 chapters. If the final episode of the second season is an hour long, it is believed to cover the Ichibei vs Yhwach fight as well.

Yhwach vs Ichibei clash to be revealed in Bleach TYBW Separation

Rumors about Bleach TYBW comprising 13 episodes had previously made the rounds on the internet. Now, the latest information suggests that the final episode, which is the 13th episode of the second season, will be one hour long. Even @Jaymeshanson on Twitter too has informed that the final episode would be one hour long, based from Storyboard.

In other words, this means that the final episode will have a lot more content than what was originally hoped for. One of the most awaited fights of the Thousand Year Blood War arc, Yhwach vs Ichibei, will also allegedly be covered in this season.

the fake leaker @thefakeleaker Bleach Pre Screening EP 14 - END



• Kubo confirmed one of the songs Shiro Sagisu is working on is called "Monk's Shrine Technique"

It happens in 610

• Soul King dies in 611, making for a nice cliffhanger



Several hints had earlier underscored the most-anticipated fight taking place this season. For instance, a leak had previously suggested that Tite Kubo and Shiro Sagisu were working on an OST called Monk's Shrine Technique, with the former writing the lyrics and the latter adding his signature music. Moreover, the OST also refers to Ichibei Hyosubei's technique "Futen Taisatsuryou" or Magnificent Death Mausoleum, which he used against Yhwach in chapter 610.

Furthermore, in an interview posted by Viz Media on their official site, Morita-San, the voice actor of Ichigo Kurosaki, also expressed that he felt light-headed upon seeing how much the second season would cover.

Ichigo_m @bleach_fan20

It seems the final episode of Bleach:TYBW cour 2 will cover the battle between yhwach and ichibe



They know how keep hype in the end of every part

Since the leaks have suggested that the last episode of Bleach TYBW season two would cover the whole fight between Ichibei and Yhwach, it also opens up various possibilities for future seasons as well since only 70 odd chapters would remain for the final two seasons. This would mean that Studio Pierrot and Tite Kubo would have a chance to include a lot more Anime-only content.

Final thoughts

In order to kill Soul King, Yhwach and the Sternritters have to face off against the strongest guardians of the Soul King, the Zero Squad. Yhwach, the leader of the Wandenreich, will take on Ichibei, the strongest Zero Squad Captain in Bleach TYBW season two.

The exciting fight will reveal the powers of Ichibei and his Zanpakuto Ichimonji. Moreover, Yhwach will also unlock his true powers during this memorable fight. It is expected that Studio Pierrot and Tite Kubo would include many new fight sequences to this much-awaited battle.

Many fans feel that Ichibei vs Yhwach fight would be an awesome way to end the second season of Bleach TYBW because the events of chapter 611 open up the possibility of ending the season with an exciting cliffhanger.

