Bleach TYBW episode 14 visuals leak following cour 2 screening

Following the release of cour 1 last year after a decade long wait, Tite Kubo's Bleach has recently got much hype because of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot. The strong animation, the improvements in the storyline compared to the source material, and the natural flow of the episodes have been praised quite a lot. Now, the second cour of Bleach: TYBW is set to be released on July 8, 2023.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the second cour of episodes, some preview images of the upcoming episode 14 from Bleach: TYBW has been released on social media. This is no surprise since the same had happened upon the Japanese screenings of the first few episodes of cour 1. As such, the realease of these leaked images has further increased the excitement among the viewers of Tite Kubo's series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 14 leaks hint at Yhwach making Ishida his successor

After the screenings of Bleach: TYBW episode 14 in Japan, preview images of the same have been circulating online. Now that the episodes from second cour of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is right around the corner, fans are seeing a dejavu moment. However, the release of the preview images has helped gain the hype back up after the first cour had a strong reception in late 2022.

As shared by user @nayem_saki, most of what has been shown in the images is centered around the Quincy, which is going to be the main focus of the second cour. The first picture (from the left) shows Uryu Ishida talking to Father of Quincys, Yhwach, where the latter supposedly talks about making the former his successor.

Another image shows Jugram Haschwalth, the Sternritter Grandmaster of the Quincy's Wandenreich, talking with Bazz-B, one of his subordinates. However, the context for this conversation is not clear.

The above tweet also shows protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki talking to Ichibei Hyosube of the Zero Division, who are considered the true elite among the soul reapers in Soul Society. Likewise, this suggests that the first few episodes are going to be centered around Ichigo's training arc and his development with his new Zanpakuto.

The appeal of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War adaptation

16 days till Bleach episode 14 and 15 pre screening and 'i guess' we will have many leaks from there

When Bleach ended abruptly a decade ago without adapting the final arc, the fandom was disappointed with the conclusion. Most of the anime community had criticized the series for various reasons over the years, but the recent adaptation by Studio Pierrot has changed the tide once more.

After a somewhat brief time skip, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is centered around the Quincy race and how rise once again due to their leader, Yhwach. He is now waging war against Soul Society, with many of the top members of the soul reapers failing to do anything against it. Even Yamamoto, the organization's leader, died in battle.

Thus, it is once again up to Ichigo and his friends to put an end to this Quincy war. However, Ichigo is also going to learn a bit more about his heritage and his new Zanpakuto, which will one of the major selling points of the upcoming season.

