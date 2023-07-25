Bleach TYBW episode 17 preview hints at Bambietta and Komamura's rematch

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 17. The episode, titled Heart of Wolf, is set to be released on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, following which, it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Kisuke Urahara, with some help from Mayuri Kurotsuchi, helping the Gotei 13 captains and lieutenants reclaim their bankai. Following that, the Shinigami fought back against the Quincy. That's when the Quincy began using their Quincy: Vollständig forms.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 17 preview hints at Jugram Haschwalth making his move

Shinji Hirako as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 17, titled Heart of Wolf, is set to pick up from the events in the previous episode as the battle between Shinigami and Quincy is set to resume. As seen in the previous episode, the Shinigami regained their Bankai. With that, it seemed like the tide of the battle was set to change. That's when the Quincy activated their Vollständig forms.

Shinji Hirako, who had interrupted Bambietta Basterbine's encounter with Sajin Komamura, is set to fight the Sternritter using his Shikai - Sakasama no Sekai. However, as explained in the episode preview, Bambietta has a plan to counter Shinji's move as she devours him by using her bombs, defeating him in a one-on-one fight.

Sajin Komamura and Momo Hinamori as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As evident from the preview images, it seems like Squad 5 Lieutenant Momo Hinamori will try to fight Bambietta to defend her captain Shinji Hirako. However, given the difference in strength between the Shinigami and the Sternritter, Squad 7 Captain Sajin Komamura is set to stop their fight and step into the battle himself.

With that, fans can expect the rematch between Komamura and Bambietta to begin in the upcoming Bleach episode.

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, as evident from the episode preview, Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth is set to start making his move against newly-appointed Gotei 13 Captain-Commander Shunsui Kyoraku. This could see Jugram breaking the barrier between the two created by Squad 1 Lieutenant Nanao Ise.

However, upon being impressed by the Shinigami's technique, the Sternritter Grandmaster is set to praise her.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, Kurosaki Ichigo was shown to activate a new ability with his eyes in the previous episode. The anime is yet to reveal the secret behind these eyes and how they can help Ichigo. Thus, fans can expect the upcoming Bleach episode to possibly offer some explanation for the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.