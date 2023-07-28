Jujutsu Kaisen's latest Gojo moment has Chainsaw Man fans comparing him to Makima

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans were treated to an action-packed episode that was also filled with interesting implications. Between Toji Fushiguro’s fights against Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, fans were spoiled for choice as to what their favorite part of the episode was.

While Gojo did lose to Toji in their first round earlier on in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, their rematch in the series’ latest episode was more than enough to deliver a satisfying conclusion. This is because of how unexpected them having a second round was to first time fans, especially given the state viewers last saw Gojo in following the two’s first round.

Despite knowing that Gojo survived the incredible offensive that Toji put onto him due to the timing of the Gojo’s Past arc, fans are still shocked to see him recover so quickly. However, this miraculous recovery has led Jujutsu Kaisen fans to compare Gojo to an infamous Chainsaw Man character, which fans of the latter series are also commenting on.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man fandoms unite over popular characters somehow cheating death

In the latest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans saw Gojo revive himself using Reverse Cursed Technique after being decimated by Toji Fushiguro in a one-on-one fight. What was truly astonishing about this recovery was how much blood Gojo had lost due to his stab wounds and lacerations.

The harrowing scene of Gojo lying in the pool of his own blood led some fans to compare him to Makima from Chainsaw Man. They specifically comparer Gojo's miraculous recovery after a brutal assault to that of Makima’s. In Chainsaw Man, Makima is taken by surprise on a shinkansen and shot well over a dozen times, to the point of seemingly dying and lying in a massive pool of her own blood.

Nagoritxu99⛓️ @NagoreFuente @JJKcontents They are so similar yet so different it's scary I love them much

K.Knight @KRBTheGreat @JJKcontents Both of the scene are more terrifying in the manga

Coomette @C00mette @JJKcontents One demon, one angel, both perfection

However, Makima miraculously healed just moments, following which it was implied that she have killed her attackers in the aftermath of this healing process. Unsurprisingly, fans are now contrasting the two’s very similar scenes, with both Jujutsu Kaisen fans and Chainsaw Man fans joining in on the conversation.

One major difference between the two scenes was that Gojo’s recovery was explained while Makima’s was not. Yet, they’re similar, which fans had pointed out. Both scenes see the characters in question seemingly die before cutting away to a different perspective, providing no update on their condition until fans see them alive and well once more.

Hakuji🎴 @Hakuji_01 @JJKcontents @nakkazo Yea the same plott amor Energy

Gtyjui1267 @AdCitha9708 @JJKcontents Well the energy is different tho. Gojo reached enlightenment while makima remained just the same. But I agree the contrast between reaching godhood and becoming even more menacing is really cool.

Fans were unsurprisingly focusing on how different roles they play in each of their respective series. While this article will avoid in-depth discussion of this comparison in order to avoid spoilers, some of the tweets above show such a difference in a spoiler-free way.

Moreover, fans discussed how they love the role both characters play in their series, with some hilariously going as far as to call them both “drama queens.” While this may be a bit of a stretch for Makima, it’s certainly an accurate portrayal of Gojo, who has been known for his over-the-top eccentrism throughout Jujutsu Kaisen.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.