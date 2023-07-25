Twitter explodes as Chainsaw Man manga's latest chapter unveils the echoes of Chu Chu by Maximum the Hormone

The Chainsaw Man manga released chapter 137 earlier today, bringing with it a set of gripping developments that almost no fan expected. With Denji now seemingly set to fight the girl he went on a date with, fans truly cannot wait for the next issue’s release following a short one-week break for the series.

While the Chainsaw Man manga’s most recent events were thought-provoking, there’s one particular aspect of the latest issue that fans are specifically focusing on. During the issue, Denji’s date sings a brief karaoke song with somewhat incomprehensible lyrics while Denji gets into a brawl with well over a dozen other men in the background.

Although this recent moment in the Chainsaw Man manga was exciting and enjoyable enough in and of itself, fans have recently discovered a reference that makes it even more interesting. As fans are now discovering, it seems that series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto was actually referencing a 2007 song from the Japanese heavy metal band Maximum the Hormone.

Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga canonize band Maximum the Hormone’s in-world existence in latest issue

Kumi @D_Kumii



She’s singing a Maximum The Hormone song Chainsaw Man 137She’s singing a Maximum The Hormone song pic.twitter.com/pObffqUdEi " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/pObffqUdEi

As mentioned above, fans of the Chainsaw Man manga series have discovered that the song Denji’s date is singing is actually a real-life song by the band Maximum the Hormone. Titled ChuChu Lovely MuniMuni MuraMura PrinPrin Boron Nururu ReroRero, the song is from the band’s 2007 album Bu-ikikaesu.

The song is essentially one that discusses various intimately suggestive materials, with the onomatopoeia in the song’s title referencing the sounds of physical intimacy. The actual subject matter of the song is seemingly in line with typical punk rock lyric material, which is incredibly fitting with the events taking place in the latest manga chapter.

Lightning @lightning446



Fujimoto adding music references lately is blessed, shows how good and diverse his tastes are MAXIMUM THE HORMONE also performed the 3rd ED Song for the Chainsaw Man Anime. Surely no coincidenceFujimoto adding music references lately is blessed, shows how good and diverse his tastes are pic.twitter.com/j3lUMyqBTQ

alvin @alvinlaurentt



Read



Maximum The Hormone - ChuChu Lovely MuniMuni MuraMura PrinPrin Boron Nururu ReroRero !!



#CSM DAMN FUJIMOTO!!!Read #ChainsawMan137 while listening to the actual song they sing in karaoke for maximum experience! ITS FUN! i immediately went to edit this right away!Maximum The Hormone - ChuChu Lovely MuniMuni MuraMura PrinPrin Boron Nururu ReroRero !! #CSM 137 pic.twitter.com/UCptTmTQ4a

While the Maximum the Hormone band has canon status in the world of the Chainsaw Man manga, this isn’t the first time the band has been affiliated with Fujimoto’s flagship series. For the 2022 television anime adaptation of the manga series, Maximum the Hormone performed the series’ third ending song, titled HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI, which translates to "2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades."

The reference suggests that Fujimoto is not only pleased with the work the band did for the television anime series but is also an admirer of their work in general. This is somewhat unsurprising, as Maximum the Hormone’s presence as a performing group is quite large in Japan, both within and outside of the context of anime theme songs and references.

Zach from Uchuu Shelf @uchuushelf



(Unless Chu Chu Lovely Muni Muni Mura Mura is an older song Maximum the Hormone covered) I'm pretty sure this girl is the new Future Devil because she's singing a song from 2007 in 1997.(Unless Chu Chu Lovely Muni Muni Mura Mura is an older song Maximum the Hormone covered) pic.twitter.com/Tj8PXtPSWM

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter



You can listen to this song from here, and you’ll see how crazy this girl is

youtu.be/2v67mTfwXF8



#ChainsawMan pic.twitter.com/7RS4RSKT0D The song this girl is singing is actually from MAXIMUM THE HORMONE!!You can listen to this song from here, and you’ll see how crazy this girl is

That being said, many Chainsaw Man manga fans are wholly focused on this latest manga reference to the band, as well as how great the timing of said reference was in the issue. Fans who just learned about the reference are expressing how much deeper and more interesting the chapter as a whole and the specific scene are as a result.

Maximum the Hormone fans are also hearing about the reference, even sharing how Fujimoto referencing the group makes them want to catch up to the manga series. Clearly, the reference is a match made in heaven for fans of both Fujimoto’s manga series and the Maximum the Hormone music group themselves.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

