Bleach TYBW episode 17: Does Sajin Komamura die after using the Humanization Technique? Explained

Bleach TYBW episode 17, which was released on July 29, saw a tragic end to one of the most beloved characters of the series, Sajin Komamura. As he embraced the path of revenge to gain unfathomable powers, the consequences he had to pay were far greater than he expected.

The death of Genryusai Yamamoto in the first Quincy Invasion in Seireitei had shaken Sajin to the core. The 7th Division Captain, Sajin Komamura's ideology of honor and righteousness was replaced by the sheer doctrine of vengeance.

It led him to learn the secret technique of his Werewolf Clan, named the Humanization Technique or Jinka Technique, which metamorphosed him into his human form and granted him immortality. However, the price of momentary immortality was costly.

At the end of the battle versus Bambietta in Bleach TYBW episode 17, Sajin Komamura's Jinka technique wore off, and he transformed into a four-legged wolf. As a result, fans have been asking, "Does Sajin Komamura die?".

Bleach TYBW Episode 17: Sajin Komamura is alive but he has lost his abilities as a Shinigami

Sajin Komamura, the Captain of the 7th Division of Gotei 13, exhibited a different side to his character in Bleach TYBW episode 17.

Having gained an immortal body through the Humanization Technique, Sajin entered the battlefield to seek vengeance against Yhwach, who killed his master Genryusai Yamamoto in the first Quincy Invasion.

While Sajin could easily charge toward Yhwach's castle with his new powers, he chose to confront Bambietta Basterbine to save those dear to him. It speaks a lot about Sajin Komamura, the Captain, who swore allegiance to the Soul Society and developed a kinship with the Shinigamis.

Sajin Komamura's transformation into a wolf in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

With his immortal body and a new form of Bankai, Sajin easily overwhelmed Bambietta. Later, with his remaining strength, he tried to get up and reach the castle where Yhwach resided.

However, to his dismay, he found himself reverting to his wolf form. Only this time, he transformed into a full-fledged, four-legged wolf that could not speak.

Throughout his life as a Shinigami, Sajin was known for his steadfast resolve and as a follower of the path of righteousness. However, during his transformation, Sajin realized that he had become a vessel of revenge, the very thing he detested and had been against his whole life. So, the question is, does Sajin Komamura die?

Sajin and Iba as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 17 hasn't provided details on whether he actually died or not. The 7th Division Lieutenant Tetsuzaemon Iba arrived at the battlefield, took his captain on his shoulders, and motioned towards the castle of Yhwach to defeat him.

However, it should be noted that Sajin Komamura is well and truly alive, but as a pure wolf. In Bleach TYBW episode 17, it was implied that he no longer possesses Shinigami abilities and cannot speak a language.

Moreover, the immense reiatsu that he had as a Captain also faded away. In other words, he was officially unable to take part in the Blood War against Quincy.

Sajin Komamura's fate is elaborately described in the Bleach light novel We DO knot ALWAYS LOVE YOU

Authored by Makoto Matsubara, the light novel We DO knot ALWAYS LOVE YOU has provided information regarding the status of Sajin Komamura. The events of this novel take place after the TYBW war.

It was mentioned that Sajin had survived the Great War despite being a wolf. However, the Lieutenant of the 7th Division, Tetsuzaemon Iba, had reported to everyone that Sajin had died on the battlefield.

Sajin as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

However, every captain and the vice captains could feel the Spiritual pressure of the former 7th Division Captain, Sajin Komamura, although it was much smaller than before.

Post-Great War, Sajin Komamura, as a wolf, began to live on the hillside near the 7th Division barracks. According to the novel We DO knot ALWAYS LOVE YOU:

"All the existing captains and vice-captains felt the spiritual pressure of KOMAMURA- although it became much smaller and could not compare to before - but respecting the decision of IBA, they dealt with it as if he were killed in action."

"Even when it became a popular topic of conversation that a large wolf had settled in the hills behind the 7th squad's training grounds, everyone in the inner circle thought 'It's Sajin Komamura', whilst maintaining an air of indifference towars the subject," it continued.

Even though Sajin Komamura had become a complete wolf without any abilities as a Shinigami, he didn't forget his comrades. Once in a while, he met Tetsuzaemon and also introduced him to a few members of the Warewolf clan.

Tetsuzaemon as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

It marks the bittersweet end to a character who had sworn his allegiance to protect the Soul Society. The legacy of Captain Komamura will be carried on by his Lieutenant Tetsuzaemon, the new Captain of the 7th Division Squad of Gotei 13.

