Bleach TYBW episode 17: Sajin Komamura vs Bambietta commences and Ichigo completes Ichibei's trial

Bleach TYBW episode 17, titled Heart of Wolf, was released on July 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode saw one of the most anticipated battles of the Thousand Year Blood War brought to life. Not only was the episode a sheer visual spectacle but it was an emotional rollercoaster. Embedded with symbolic overtones, the highlight of the episode was Sajin Komamura. His resilience and unflinching determination made him put his life at stake to fight for vengeance.

The emotionally charged episode was an ode to Sajin Komamura, the Captain of the 7th Division of Gotei 13. By gambling with his life, Sajin unlocked the secret technique of his clan and entered the battlefield to seek revenge against Yhwach for killing Genryusai Yamamoto.

The Bleach TYBW episode 17 also showcased Ichigo as he finally completed the trial of Irazusando and unlocked a new dimension to his character.

Bleach TYBW episode 17 highlights

Bambietta releases her Volstandig as Sajin Komamura joins the battle with his new power

Bleach TYBW episode 17 picked up the events of the previous episode and exhibited the Sternritters getting back their Vollstandig powers. Candice, Meninas, and other Sternritter girls notice that Bambietta has awakened her Volstandig in a battle.

The Quincy girl with her Schrift E for Explode blasted Shinji away before the latter could do anything. However, she was confronted by Sajin Komamura and Momo. As the latter tried to ricochet Bambietta's reishi bombs, Sajin quickly intervened and saved her.

Bambietta as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Sajin realized that Bambietta's reishi bombs couldn't be guarded against even by armor. Anything Bambietta fires her reishi into turned into a bomb. Therefore, it was practically impossible to "guard" her attacks.

Just when she fired her reishi to blast Sajin's armor to see the "doggy" underneath the '"bucket," she was startled to see a human figure. The scene shifted to a flashback of Sajin inside the cave of the Werewolf clan elder. Sajin learned that the secret technique of his clan that he wished to learn was called the Humanization technique.

Sajin as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Furthermore, he learned the truth about his clan in Bleach TYBW episode 17. According to the Werewolf Clan elder, the entire clan was sent to the animal realm and cursed to atone for the sins they had committed during their past lives.

The Humanization technique allows a member of the Werewolf clan to revert back to their original human form and gain unfathomable powers. However, if Sajin were to learn this technique, he had to offer his heart.

Sajin's human form as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Since Sajin was determined to avenge the death of his master Genryusai, he ripped his heart out with his bare hands and gave it to the elder. As a result, Sajin metamorphosed into a human-like figure and gained the power of immortality for a certain period of time.

Without wasting time, Sajin released a different version of his Bankai: Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh Dangai Joue in Bleach TYBW episode 17. This new form of Bankai is related to Sajin's own condition. Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh appeared without its armor. The visage exposed exhibited a demonic figure with burning eyes.

Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh Dangai Joue (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW episode 17, Sajin mentioned that the armor of Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh's life is its life. Since he had left his "life" behind to enter the battlefield, Kokujo Tengen Myoh also has cast its armor away, exposing only its immense spiritual pressure and strength. In other words, Sajin's bankai, Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh Dangai Joue was stripped of its life.

Bambietta's reishi bombs couldn't damage either Sajin or his Bankai. As mentioned earlier, Sajin's human metamorphosis technique grants him the power of immortality for a short period of time. Therefore, Bambietta's powers were useless against such an opponent.

Bambietta versus Sajin's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

Bambietta was shaken to the core to see that Sajin had a huge hole in the place of his heart. Sajin Komamura had gambled with his life, just as Genryusai Yamamoto, who had staked his life before entering the battle. In a wild swing of his blade, Sajin hits Bambietta. The latter's explosions hit back her body, and she gets blasted away by her own explosion.

After defeating Bambietta, Sajin, despite struggling so hard, tries to stand up and go to the Yhawch's castle to fulfill his desire for revenge. However, his human metamorphosis technique wears off.

Sajin turning into a wolf in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Sajin realized that the feelings he harbored were the desires of revenge. Therefore, he had to pay the price for such feelings. In a heart-wrenching way, the 7th Division Captain, Sajin Komamura, turns into a full-fledged wolf devoid of any rationality.

His lieutenant, Tetsuzaemon, enters the field and picks up his Captain on his shoulders. Tetzusaemon tells the latter that he had done nothing wrong by harboring such feelings.

Uryu Ishida enters the battlefield and Shunsui and Nanao try to keep Jugram at bay

After the heart-wrenching conclusion to Sajin Komamura's battle, the scene shifts to another side where the defeated Sternritters Cang Du and BG9 were visited Uryu Ishida. It was implied that they were executed for their failure to do the mission.

In Bleach TYBW episode 17, the Sternritter girls arrived at the scene and saw Bambietta lying defeated. Bambietta couldn't believe that she could lose to a Soul Reaper, but the other Bambi girls came and offered to help Bambietta.

The Bambi girls in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

The scene shifted to the place where Shunsui Kyoraku and Nanao had kept Jugram Haschwalth at bay with a special barrier. Jugram realized that the battle between the Soul Reapers versus Quincies was evening out. Jugram unleashed his blade, as it was his job to tip the scales in favor of Quincy.

It took time for Jugram to break through the barrier. He was taking time to collect reishi from the other side of the barrier to weaken it, and then he landed a blow to break it.

Shunsui and Nanao keep Jugram at bay (Image via Pierrot)

However, Nanao set up another barrier, albeit a powerful one, to prevent Jugram from interfering with the battles outside. As Jugram seemed to get serious about the whole affair, he received a message from His Majesty and left.

Mask de Masculine overwhelms the Lieutenants as Kensei and Rose join the battlefield

Mask de Masculine and James as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 17 also focused on Mask de Masculine versus the Lieutenants. It seemed as if Yumichika, Ikkaku, and Shuhei Hisagi were able to defeat Mask de Masculine. However, his supporter known as James cried his heart out, which revived the Superstar for the second round.

With his new strength, Mask de Masculine wrecked his opponents. His immense physical strength was too much for the Shinigami Lieutenants to handle. However, Shuhei Hisagi wasn't going to take a loss easily.

So, he tried his best to get up and charged at Mask de Masculin, only to get defeated once again. As Mask de Masculine was about to stomp on Shuhei, he was stopped by the 9th Division Captain, Kensei Muguruma.

Mask de Masculine as seen in Bleach TYBW(Image via Pierrot)

Rose, the Captain of the 3rd Division, also joined Kensei for the battle against Mask de Masculine. The Superstar Sternritter was elated to find two Captains as his opponents. Smirking on top of a boulder, he ordered them to attack him if they could.

Ichigo Kurosaki passes Ichibei's ordeal and becomes the vessel capable of withstanding Reio's powers

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

The ending of the Bleach TYBW episode 17 once again introduced the anime-only content of Ichigo Kurosaki traversing the path of Irazusando. This time, Ichibei was seen commenting on Ichigo's progress as he said that the weight that the protagonist was feeling was the weight of what he was trying to protect.

Every vision that Ichigo confronted during his ordeal was the everlasting memories and revelations of the Soul King, or in other words, the powers of the Soul King. After this, more and more visions came to haunt the protagonist.

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Ichibei continued his commentary and wondered whether Ichigo would become a vessel capable of withstanding the powers of the Soul King or would he also shatter like Bowl. A rush of powers seemed to flow inside Ichigo as his eyes once again resembled the Almighty eyes of the Soul King.

Screaming with excruciating pain, Ichigo's whole visage seemed to be disfiguring. Ichigo then held his blade high, which shone brightly. After the screen turned white, Ichigo came back to his senses once again. Ichibei's smile seemed to hint that the protagonist had reached the end of Irazusando and passed his test.

In conclusion

Senjumaru as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 17 (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 17 ended with Ichigo completing his Irazusando task and arriving at the Royal Palace of Senjumaru Shutara. The former asked the Royal Guard member what she wanted him to do next. Following this, the ending poem of the episode was recited by Rose, which read:

"The heavens resound with deceit/The Captive heart dances to the melody."

The next episode of Bleach TYBW is titled Rages at Ringside, and it will feature one of the most anticipated moments from the manga. While it will focus heavily on Mask de Masculine versus the Captains, another Soul Reaper will arrive at the scene and make the battle extremely interesting.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

