Bleach TYBW episode 16: Toshiro vs Bazz B commences as Bankai are returned

Bleach TYBW episode 16, titled The Fundamental Virulence, was released on July 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode was an exhibition of brilliance as Shinji's Bankai was finally revealed with a brand new OST in the background. Bazz vs Toshiro's fight also met a conclusion in this episode.

Continuing with the events of the second invasion, this episode was a celebratory moment for all Bleach fans. As numerous venerated panels of the manga were brought to life, new scenes were added to set the internet abuzz. In terms of animation, Bleach TYBW episode 16 highlighted the peak of Studio Pierrot's amazing production.

Bleach TYBW episode 16 highlights

The plight of the soul reapers continues, but Kisuke Urahara arrives with intel on how to reclaim Bankai

Bleach TYBW episode 16 kicked off with stunning anime-only scenes showcasing the plight of the soul reapers against the overwhelming forces of Quincies. Tetsuzaemon, Momo, and several others' faces were smeared with desperation and despair as their adversaries had the upper hand.

Isane, the lieutenant of the 4th Division of Gotei 13, along with other members of the Division, were trying their best to save as many Soul Reaper lives as they could. Meanwhile, amidst all the chaos, Kisuke Urahara arrived at the ruined Department of Research and Development Center of the Seireitei.

Kisuke Urahara as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 16 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

He informed Mayuri Kurotsuchi and others that he had discovered a method to reclaim the stolen Bankai powers. Kisuke further clarified in Bleach TYBW episode 16 that he found a major weakness of the Quincy, which could have been exploited to reclaim the Bankai powers back.

Since the Department of Research and Development Center was in shambles, Kisuke suggested using the special room that Mayuri Kurotsuchi had prepared to conduct their business. The interior of this specially-designed room, where shadows do not fall. Interestingy, this scene was exceptionally animated by Studio Pierrot.

Kisuke Urahara showing Shineiyaku in Bleach TYBW episode 16 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the room, Kisuke Urahara showed a few black-colored pills called Shineiyaku, which could completely prevent their Bankai from being stolen. After this, Kisuke stayed back in Hueco Mundo to research and find a way to reclaim Bankai. His intelligence bore fruit as he pinpointed a major weakness within Quincy. He figured out that even though Quincy could steal Bankai from the Soul Reapers, they never for once tried stealing Resurreccion from the Espadas or the Arrancars.

Kisuke clarified that both Bankai and Resurreccion work on the same principle. Therefore, it wouldn't have been impossible for them to steal that as well unless it could have posed a danger to them. Mayuri Kurotsuchi, from the words of Kisuke, figured out that the Resurreccion has hollow powers embedded within.

Toshiro Hitsugaya regaining her Bankai powers (Image via studio Pierrot)

If the Hollow powers were to come in touch with the Quincy, it could have devastating effects on them. Therefore, Kisuke Urahara devised a way to hollowfy the Bankai power momentarily and made Shineiyaku.

Following this, the Research and Development team quickly set up Tenteikura so that Kisuke could convey the message to the Captains in the battle. Thus, they had to touch the sent Shineiyaku somehow to reclaim their Bankai.

Toshiro's hollowfied Daiguren Hyorinmaru freezes Cang Du and Soifon's Bankai blasts BG9 away

Toshiro's hollowfied Daiguren Hyorinmaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the message reached the ears of the Captains, they touched the black pill and regained their ultimate power - Bankai. Cang Du was surprised as Daiguren Hyorinmaru came off him. Toshiro was able to hear the voice of his Bankai spirit once again and released his Bankai.

Since Shineiyaku hollowfies Bankai for a short time, Toshiro's appearance was similar to that of a resurrected Arrancar. With his Hollowfied Daiguren Hyorinmaru, Toshiro overwhelmed Cang Du and froze him in an instant in Bleach TYBW episode 16.

Meanwhile, Soifon also regained her Bankai, Jakuho Raikoben. His opponent, BG9 was surprised to find his senses going weak. Then, with Omaeda's help, Soifon unleashed her Bankai and blasted BG9 to oblivion.

Shinji's Bankai overwhelmed the quincies as they lost their perception of ally and enemy

The effect of Shinji's Bankai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the highlights of Bleach TYBW episode 16 was Shinji unleashing his Bankai against a horde of Quincy. The poetic display of Shinji's Bankai, Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari, was an anime-original sequence that made Bleach fan go berserk.

Shinji's jaw-dropping Bankai reverses the perception of people around him and turns his foes into allies. In other words, his Bankai power turns his opponents against each other. This formidable Bankai is perfect to be used only against a horde of enemies.

Shinji's bankai Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Shinji himself stated, it's not ideal to use in a situation where friends and foes are in the mix. As the Quincies massacred each other, as a result of Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari, Shinji only grinned from ear to ear.

Ikakku, Yumichika, and Shuhei are confronted by Mask de Masculine, while Shinji and Sajin meet Bambietta

Ikkaku and Yumichika confronts Mask de Masculine (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the iconic moment of the Bleach TYBW episode 16, the scene shifted to Ikkaku Madarame and Yumichika Ayasegawa chalking out a plan about how to go against the Quincies. Just then, they were ambushed by Mask de Masculine, one of the strongest Sternritters.

Shuhei also joined the party of Ikkaku and Yumichika to lend them a hand. He unleashed his Zanpakuto Kazeshini to stop Mask de Masculine's punches. Meanwhile, Bambietta was seemingly annoyed by losing the stolen Bankai powers.

Bambietta vents out her anger (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, she was even more disturbed by the fact that she was deserted by the other Quincy girls. To vent out, she exploded everything around her with her powers. In Bleach TYBW episode 16, Bambietta was then confronted by Sajin Komamura. The former was curious as to why Sajin was wearing a 'bucket' on his head.

However, Sajin in a stern note reminded her that he had no time to deal with her. He was committed to avenging his master Genryusai's death, which is why his main goal was to battle Yhwach.

Shinji's Sakanade in effect (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shinji Hirako also appeared at the scene and unleashed his Shikai release Sakanade to confuse Bambietta, after which the Sternritter's senses were altered. Everything that she perceived became reversed. That's why, even Shinji's explanation sounded incomprehensible to her ears.

The latter then strengthened his Zanpakuto so that even the words would sound backward to his opponents. Bambietta, dizzied by Shinij's inverse world, tried to fight back with her explosions. However, the Captain of the 5th Division's powers took a heavy toll on her.

Yhwach grants the Sternritters the use of Vollstandig

The Sternritters awaken Voll Stern Dich in Bleach TYBW episode 16 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Just when it seemed as if the Soul Reapers had gained the upper hand in the battle, Yhwach, from the top of a building, smiled and granted all the Sternritters to use Vollstandig. Voll Stern Dich, or Vollstandig, is a power that lets the Quincies use the powers that they lost years ago.

Since the Sternritters were already in possession of the stolen Bankai, they were not able to use this power before. However, now that the stolen Bankai powers were reclaimed, they had the opportunity to go full-throttle against the Soul Reapers and cause havoc.

Bambietta unleashes her Voll Stern Dich in Bleach TYBW episode 16 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the Quincy pentagrams touched the skies, each Sternritter unlocked their Voll Stern Dich (Vollstandig). The bell of doom echoed around the Wandenreich, signaling the impending doom that awaits the soul reapers and the Gotei 13.

Ichigo Kurosaki confronts the truth of Soul King's past through a series of visions in Irazusando

Ichigo understands the truth of Soul King's past in Bleach TYBW episode 16 (Image via studio pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 16 ended once again with an anime-only scene of Ichigo walking the never-ending path. While it was arduous for Ichigo to cross a path that seemed so close, it still remained so far.

Just then, he saw a series of visions, which seemed to highlight the past of the Soul King. At the end of the scene, it was apparent that Ichigo unveiled the truth of the Soul King's existence.

Conclusion

Bleach TYBW episode 16 was a sensational masterpiece produced by Studio Pierrot. Even though it only covered three chapters (552-554), the episode was packed with numerous anime-only scenes, including the legendary Shinji's Bankai revelation.

Moreover, the ending scene of Ichigo confronting the truth of Soul King was one of the highlights of the episode. The ending poem of Bleach TYBW episode 16 was recited by Sajin Komamura:

"I will continue to fight myself / As long as I have the fangs in my heart."

The next episode is titled Heart of Wolf, and it will focus on the Sajin Komamura versus Bambietta fight. Although it remains to be seen how many chapters the next episode covers, one thing is guaranteed - Studio Pierrot will deliver incredible animation for the next episode of Bleach TYBW as well.

