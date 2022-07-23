Bleach: 4 most beautiful Bankai (and 4 that are frightening)

A Zanpakuto is a katana that every Soul Reaper wields in the Bleach series. It generally has two releases. The first is Shikai, and the second is Bankai.

Bankai can range from artistic masterpieces to living nightmares. Of course, nobody wants to be on the receiving end of a Bankai. It's the most powerful upgrade to a Zanpakuto.

A few select Bankai on this list have been taken directly from the Thousand Year Blood War. This article will contain manga spoilers from the arc since the anime hasn't been released yet.

Hakka No Togame and 3 other Bankai that define beauty

1) Kinshara Butodan

Rose always had a dramatic flair in Bleach. His love for music translates directly to his Bankai's special ability. He finally showcased it in the Thousand Year Blood War against Mask De Masculine.

Rose can summon a dance troupe of death, whose music creates physical illusions. Anybody who listens will be cast under a spell.

Rose can even make his targets stop breathing upon command. There is nothing quite like going out to a dance musical.

Kinshara Butodan is among the more elegant Bankai techniques in the Bleach series. That says a lot, considering Rose is a relatively minor character.

2) Hakka No Togame

Rukia undergoes a major transformation when she releases her powerful Bankai. Her entire design is given a white color scheme, including her kimono and hair. This motif perfectly lines up with her ice powers.

Hakka no Togame will freeze anything it touches. More importantly, Rukia can also reach temperatures of absolute zero. Her frozen mist will not leave a single trace of her potential victims.

Rukia may look like a different person, but it's still the same Rukia that fans know and love. It's not uncommon to find plenty of fan art featuring this form. Bleach anime fans will certainly be in for a treat when her Bankai gets adapted.

3) Senbonzakura Kageyoshi

The Kuchiki family knows how to combine style and substance with their Bankai. Senbonzakura Kageyoshi is among the first ever seen in the series. Bleach fans will always remember it. The Japanese name directly translates to "Vibrant Display of a Thousand Cherry Blossoms."

Byakuya will drop his sword to the ground. The sword will then be separated into thousands of sharp blades. This is among the most fearsome Bankai in the Bleach series. Of course, it's also visually appealing, especially when he scatters his swords into powdered dust.

Senbonzakura Kageyoshi has multiple forms, many of which look absolutely beautiful. Senkei forms several rows of glowing pink swords. Meanwhile, Shukei: Hakuteiken gives him the aura of a powerful angel. He can even use wings for extra flight.

4) Daiguren Hyorinmaru

A beautifully sculpted ice dragon is truly a sight to behold in the Bleach series. However, that's just Hitsugaya using his Shikai ability.

Believe it or not, his Bankai is even better. Hitsugaya can freeze anything within a much larger radius with his Bankai. More importantly, he can also use additional techniques.

For example, during his fight against Tier Harribel, Hitsugaya used a magnificent attack known as Hyoten Hyakkaso. The attack sprouted pretty little ice petals all over his opponent's body. Once they bloomed into 100 flowers, their life faded away. However, it didn't work on Harribel for some reason.

Hitsugaya also learned how to age himself in the Thousand Year Blood Form. By using his Bankai's full power, he suddenly became an extremely attractive person. Many Bleach fans have swooned over his new look in that final arc. It's only fitting that he would rank highly on this list.

Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo and 3 other powerful Bankai that are the stuff of nightmares in Bleach

1) Enma Korogi

Most people are afraid of what they cannot see or hear, especially in dangerous situations.

Kanami Tosen represents the fear of darkness in the Bleach series. His Bankai's special ability is sensory deprivation. Anybody caught within his dark void will be unable to sense anything, even with their spiritual energy.

Lower-class Shinigami would have a very hard time dealing with Enma Korogi. They would have no idea what Kanami Tosen is going to do next.

2) Kenpachi’s unnamed Bankai

Kenpachi had only just learned his Shikai and Bankai techniques in the Thousand Year Blood War. Despite his relative inexperience, nobody wants to get caught up in his attacks. Yhwach made him a Special War Power for a reason.

This unnamed Bankai turns Kenpachi into a mindless creature, which means friends and foes aren't safe. At this point, his red skin is practically a warning sign of danger.

Kenpachi's Zanpakuto may turn into a jagged cleaver, but make no mistake; he will cut through anybody in the Bleach series.

Gerald Valkyrie's giant form had his entire arm ripped off by Kenpachi's teeth. He was also cut in half from a faraway distance.

It can be argued that Kenpachi has the highest attacking power in Bleach, at least in terms of physical strength. He is truly a monstrous demon in this form.

3) Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo

Mayuri Kurotsuchi walks a disturbingly thin line between smart and sadistic. This mad scientist is known for his nightmarish inventions.

He is among the very few Bleach characters who can modify his own Zanpakuto. This grants him access to different types of Bankai. His regular one is a gigantic deformed baby, which can spread a very contagious poison within 200 meters. It will paralyze anybody it comes into contact with.

Mayuri can also modify his Bankai with Matai Fukuin Shotai. This summons yet another demonic baby, with the sole purpose of countering abilities. He can even create another Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo from its body. The results are extremely messy, to say the least.

4) Zanka no Tachi

Bleach fans can't help but respect and fear Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto. He might seem like an old man, but his twilight years far exceed most characters' primes. Retsu Unohana believes that Yamamoto could destroy Soul Society if he leaves his Bankai on for too long.

Zanka no Tachi brings forth a fire that removes anything it touches from existence. Hitsugaya can't even summon his own Bankai without it melting right away. Yamamoto's fire technique can even reach temperatures of 15,000,000 degrees. The vast majority of Bleach villains will be wiped out in an instant.

Yamamoto is already a scary man without his Bankai, so forcing him to use it means he's out for blood. For many characters, there is no turning back from Zanka no Tachi. All that is left is a fiery death.

