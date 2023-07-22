Bleach TYBW reveals Shinji Hirako's forbidden Bankai for the first time

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3, which was released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, depicted one of the most anticipated moments from Tite Kubo's series - Shinji Hirako’s forbidden Bankai. The current Captain of 5th Division, Shibji's bankai was mysterious to Bleach fans until the latest episode happened.

Shinji’s bankai was absent in the manga, which is why this was really hyped and enjoyed by the fans. The episode also showed why Shinji can’t use it often when he is with other comrades.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bleach TYBW Part 2.

Bleach TYBW finally reveals Shinji Hirako’s bankai and why he is forbidden from using it

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 went into detail about Shinji Hirako’s bankai. It also contained one of the longest names, which is “Sakashima Yokoshima Happo Fusagari.” Despite becoming dangerous, his bankai’s capability is extraordinary. Shinji’s bankai influences the people’s minds around him and reverses the recognition of ally and enemy.

Due to Shinji Hirako’s bankai’s effect, when Shinji calls out fir his bankai, the enemies attack each other and die. Also, Shinji explained why it cannot be used when he is near any of his comrades.

However, it seems that his bankai also influences his comrade's mind and mixes up the recognition between ally and enemy. As such, the Captain mentioned how the the reality of Seireitei currently mixes up both enemies and allies, which is why it isn't possible for him to use his bankai often.

Shinji Hirako's bankai turning foes against each other (Image via Pierrot)

Shinji’s bankai was one of the most anticipated things for fans because this is not mentioned or depicted in the manga. The anime depicts Shinji’s bankai in such a way that it works and why it is useful against a large number of enemies.

In the latest episode, when Shinji used his bankai, his Zanpakuto became a circular thing that seemed like a flower petal and wrapped itself around Shinji. In this way protected himself from being influenced by his own bankai.

Moreover, it seems that Shinji’s forbidden bankai in Bleach TYBW, Sakashima Yokoshima Happo Fusagari, was most effective against multiple enemies as it turned the enemy's mind and made them go and attack their own allies. It’s like a Genjutsu where they can’t identify their foes and friends. However, if there is only one enemy, questions can be raised regarding whether Shinji’s bankai will be effective or not.

Shinji Hirako explains why he can't use his bankai often (Image via Pierrot)

As a result, this could be the reason Shinji couldn’t use his bankai against Aizen. More so becauase his other comrades were around him. It could be deadly for them if he used it then.

Though this interesting bankai of Shinji was missing in the manga, its characteristics and abilities were mentioned in the light novel. As fans are now stunned by Shinji’s forbidden bankai, they are also awaiting the upcoming story as the story of Bleach TYBW Part 2 gets more intense.

