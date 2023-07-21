Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST. With the highly anticipated return of the beloved anime series, fans are eager to see Ichigo Kurosaki. Likewise, anime-only fans can’t wait to see exactly how Ichigo and former friend Uryu Ishida come to be enemies.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 as of yet. This is to be expected, with anime series rarely seeing leaks occur. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 set to highlighte Ichigo’s recovery and Gotei 13’s struggles

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, July 22, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, July 22, 2023while a select few territories will share the Saturday, July 22, calendar premiere date. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once the episode finishes airing in Japan. The platform, on which the show is available will depend on specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Unfortunately, both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99/month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-less Hulu experience costs $14.99 USD/month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99/month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America, which is $14.99 USD/month. At the time of this article’s writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 3 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Saturday, July 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, July 22

British Summer Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

Indian Standard Time: 8 pm, Saturday, July 22

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm Saturday, July 22

China Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 22

Japanese Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, July 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, July 23

