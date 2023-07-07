Bleach TYBW part 2 premiere: Exact release time for every region

With Bleach TYBW part 2 set to air soon on Saturday, July 8, fans have been looking forward to the resumption of the anime. Bleach TYBW previously premiered back in Fall 2022 season and ended with Ishida Uryu joining the Quincy. With the second part now set to arrive, fans may soon learn the reason behind Uryu's betrayal.

Bleach TYBW saw the Father of the Quincy, Yhwach, return from his long slumber. Immediately upon his return, he weaponized his Sternritter and attacked the Soul Society to steal the Shinigami's Bankai. During this attack, Yhwach met Ichigo and hinted him about his descent, leaving him to question his real identity.

Bleach TYBW part 2 premiere is set to focus on Ishida Uryu

Release date and time, where to watch

Ishida Uryu as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 is set to be released on Saturday, July 8, at 11:00 pm JST. However, the release time will vary in other countries due to the difference in time zones.

Bleach TYBW part 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 6:00 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 9:00 am

British Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 2:00 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, July 8, at 3:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 10:00 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 8, at 11:30 am

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 will first premiere on TV TOKYO, TV Shizuoka, Hiroshima TV, and other Japanese TV networks. Subsequently, the anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. The same will also be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US on Disney+.

For fans in South and South-East Asia, the Bleach TYBW part 2, similar to the first part, will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Additionally, in countries like India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore the anime will be added to Netflix's library.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW part 2 premiere?

Bambietta Basterbine as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 premiere will most likely focus on Ishida Uryu. At the end of the previous part, he betrayed Ichigo and his friends to join Yhwach and the Quincy. However, it wasn't revealed why he chose to switch sides. Thus, in the first episode, fans could learn about his goal and what he seeks to achieve from joining the Sternritter.

As evident from the trailer and previews, Yhwach is set to introduce Ishida Uryu to his Sternritter as his successor to the throne of the Wandenreich Empire. However, the Sternritter aren't going to like their king's decision as they have no idea about who Ishida is and why he deserves the position. That said, Sternritter Quilge Opie did know of Ishida Uryu in the first part, meaning some Sternritter may accept him as Yhwach's successor from the get-go.

