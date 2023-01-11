How to watch Bleach TYBW on Disney+ explained

Bleach TYBW fans can always watch their favorite series on the popular Disney+ streaming service.

Tite Kubo's final manga arc has finally been adapted in anime form, and Studio Pierrot will cover the entire story featuring the Thousand Year Blood War. There are a few ways to stream the episodes in the west.

Disney+ seems to be the most highly sought after service, which is why fans should know how to get a subscription in order to watch Bleach TYBW.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a simple guide on watching the Bleach TYBW anime on Disney+

Signing up for Disney+ is fast and easy

First and foremost, Bleach TYBW fans will need to visit the official Disney+ website. Alternatively, they can also download the app on any smart device. Here's what they can expect from their current plans:

Basic - $7.99 per month with ads

- $7.99 per month with ads Premium - $10.99 per month with no ads, plus downloads to watch anytime

Disney+ also offers bundles with ESPN and Hulu:

Duo Basic - $9.99 per month with ads (includes Hulu)

- $9.99 per month with ads (includes Hulu) Trio Basic - $12.99 per month with ads (includes Hulu and ESPN)

- $12.99 per month with ads (includes Hulu and ESPN) Trio Premium - $19.99 per month with no ads (includes Hulu and ESPN)

Bleach TYBW fans should keep in mind that Disney+ and Hulu will count as two separate apps. Either way, once they choose their plan, they need to go through the following steps:

Click "Sign Up Now" on the upper right blue tab

Enter their email, then agree to terms and services

Create a password with more than 6 characters

Pay with a credit or debit card, or simply use Paypal

Enter the relevant billing information

Click "Agree and Subscribe" on the very bottom of the page

Viewers can now stream Bleach TYBW on Disney+ whenever they want. A full list of episodes should be available on the main website.

Disney+ viewers can watch Bleach TYBW anytime

Following the aforementioned steps, Bleach TYBW fans can watch the first 13 episodes of the anime revival. Technically speaking, episodes 12 and 13 are part of an hour-long special. Viewers have the choice of watching the subbed or dubbed versions.

Studio Pierrot really outdid themselves with the anime revival and have produced some of the highest quality animations in the past year or so. Manga readers have been waiting years for a proper adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War. Fans are finally happy to see the action in full color motion.

More importantly, the pacing is really good and has been appreciated by fans. The episodes are adapted from several chapters from the manga. By comparison, Toei Animation is often criticized for adapting one chapter per episode with the One Piece series.

The second cour will arrive in July 2023

OG-Wan Kenobi @gyro_22 Seeing that episode 14 of Bleach TYBW isn’t coming out until July Seeing that episode 14 of Bleach TYBW isn’t coming out until July https://t.co/iUhHI79Zov

Bleach TYBW recently finished its first cour at the end of December 2022. The second one is slated for July 2023, so viewers will have to wait for a while. In the meantime, viewers can always catch up on Disney+ or simply rewatch the episodes, if they haven't already.

Studio Pierrot will release four cours in total, each of which will consist of 12-13 episodes, followed by a break for a few months. The adaptation should take about 52 episodes to finish. At the current rate, it should be over by 2024 at the earliest, or 2025 at the latest.

Either way, fans should mark their calendars for July 2023. First blood has already been drawn between the Shinigami and Quincy. With the stakes being raised, the upcoming battles will only get more brutal. The weight of several worlds lies on Ichigo's shoulders.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes