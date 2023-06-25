Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 pre-screening hype shatters the internet

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 - The Separation set to release on Saturday, July 8, 2023, fans of the anime are very excited. However, some fans will get to experience the first two episodes of the anime sooner due to a pre-screening that is set to take place on June 25.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees the Father of the Quincy Yhwach return from his long slumber. He attacks the Soul Society in hopes of stealing the Gotei 13's bankai. During this battle, Yhwach hints to Ichigo about his mysterious descent, which prompts him to find out more about himself.

Bleach TYBW pre-screening leaves fans hyped for the anime's premiere

Daily BLEACH Scans @bleachscans



They praised the new content and the opening scenes.



They also shared new art of Uryu Ishida drawn by Tite Kubo! 🏹



#BLEACH BLEACH fans in Japan have seen the Cour 2 advance screening premiere where episodes 14 & 15 of the TYBW anime were shown early.They praised the new content and the opening scenes.They also shared new art of Uryu Ishida drawn by Tite Kubo! 🏹 #BLEACH TYBW #BLEACH _anime BLEACH fans in Japan have seen the Cour 2 advance screening premiere where episodes 14 & 15 of the TYBW anime were shown early.They praised the new content and the opening scenes.They also shared new art of Uryu Ishida drawn by Tite Kubo! 🏹#BLEACH #BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/UG07PeHewr

⭐ D_D ⭐ @imadoubled



i wonder who's next for cour 3 & cour 4 prescreen #bleach ok so we got ichigo for bleach tybw cour 1 prescreen, and now we got uryu for the cour 2 prescreen...i wonder who's next for cour 3 & cour 4 prescreen ok so we got ichigo for bleach tybw cour 1 prescreen, and now we got uryu for the cour 2 prescreen...i wonder who's next for cour 3 & cour 4 prescreen 👀 #bleach https://t.co/FSzj0Vmq2Q

As reported, the pre-screening for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 was completely booked. Upon reaching the venue in Japan, fans Tweeted how a new art for the anime had been created by mangaka Tite Kubo.

While the first part's pre-screening shared Kurosaki Ichigo's illustration, the second pre-screening shared Ishida Uryu's art. This led fans to wonder what illustrations the final two pre-screenings of the anime will reveal. While some thought it would be Chad and Orihime Inoue, others believed that it would be Sosuke Aizen and Yhwach.

Fans were really excited about the pre-screening as they shared clips from the event. The event seemed to be jam-packed as fans seemingly could not wait for the episodes to begin their premiere.

Considering that no recording of the anime is allowed during the premiere, fans simply shared their views about the episode after the premiere ended. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, fans are set to have a fun time when the anime premieres next month.

Viatrent @Viatrent



#BLEACH Bleach TYBW has a very healthy production. Don't expect bad EPs like we had 1 or 2 last time (not bad but had flaws) #BLEACH _anime #BLEACH TYBW Bleach TYBW has a very healthy production. Don't expect bad EPs like we had 1 or 2 last time (not bad but had flaws) #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW https://t.co/qesah7xVUs

One Bleach fan shared how the animation in the first two episodes seemed really good. In the first part, several fans had complained about various minor aspects of the episode. However, upon watching episodes 14 and 15 of the anime, the fan was convinced that the studio would face no such complaints during the second part's premiere.

Viatrent @Viatrent



#BLEACH Episode 14 : Uryu on front of the throne where yhwach sits #BLEACH TYBW #BLEACH _anime Episode 14 : Uryu on front of the throne where yhwach sits#BLEACH #BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH_anime

ま @ku__325 BLEACH's 2nd course is also great! Kubo said there will be additional scenes of Ichigo, Ukitake and Bumbies. You will be able to see a lot of exciting scenes like Hirako's BANKAI. Let's look forward to it together! BLEACH's 2nd course is also great! Kubo said there will be additional scenes of Ichigo, Ukitake and Bumbies. You will be able to see a lot of exciting scenes like Hirako's BANKAI. Let's look forward to it together!

Fans even shared some of the scenes that were confirmed during the pre-screening. It was revealed that episode 14 would show Ishida Uryu in front of Yhwach's throne. Thus, fans are bound to see some scenes of Ishida, featuring Yhwach and the other Sternritters, especially Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth.

Another fan also revealed some information unveiled by the mangaka Tite Kubo. As per the mangaka, the second part of the anime is set to feature several anime original scenes, featuring Ichigo Kurosaki, Jūshirō Ukitake, and Bambietta Basterbine. While fans already came to know that the anime would reveal Shinji Hirako's Bankai, the mangaka also confirmed that the scene would be very exciting to watch.

ま @ku__325 @Aman72709384 Bazz-B 's fight scene was especially cool!! I only watched two episodes, but it was a powerful fight scene @Aman72709384 Bazz-B 's fight scene was especially cool!! I only watched two episodes, but it was a powerful fight scene🔥

The Twitter user also shared how the animation team had gone all the way as the fight scenes were really cool. There is set to be a fight between Sternritter Bazz-B and Gotei 13 Squad 10 Captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya. As per them, the fight will feature beautiful animation, especially enhanced through the contrast in powers and abilities of Bazz-B and Hitsugaya.

In addition, the Twitter user revealed how an infamous scene from the Bleach manga had managed to make the cut in the anime. Fans were eager to know if Bambietta Basterbine's infamous scene was there in the anime or not. Fortunately for fans, the scene had made the cut.

Poll : 0 votes