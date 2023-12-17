On December 17, 2023, Jump Festa 2024 hosted a special stage for Bleach, where a new promotional video for Bleach TYBW Part 3 was unveiled. However, the teaser didn't reveal an actual release date, except for the 2024 release window, which was previously announced following Part 2's conclusion.

Bleach TYBW Part 3 has become an eagerly anticipated sequel for fans. Based on the Thousand Year Blood-War arc of Tite Kubo's manga series, the sequel will continue the events of the war and show the Soul Society's battle against the King of the Quincies, Yhwach, and his Sternritters.

Bleach TYBW Part 3: A new teaser unveiled at Jump Festa 2024 shows Aizen, Grimmjow, and others

As stated earlier, Jump Festa 2024 arranged a Blue Stage for the series, where the voice actors for Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita), Uryu Ishida (Noriaki Sugiyama), Jugram Haschwalth (Yuichiro Umehara), and Bazz B (Yuno Ono) revealed a new teaser for Bleach TYBW Part 3, The Conflict.

According to the clip, the highly anticipated sequel will premiere in 2024. Regrettably, the promotional video didn't update an exact release date for the anime. Nonetheless, it teased many important characters who will play a huge role in the upcoming part.

Yhwach, as seen in the teaser (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The short clip kicked off with the visuals of Ichibei Hyosube, looking furious and perplexed at Yhwach's return from death. Following that, it shows Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends arrive at the Soul King's Palace, where the Substitute Soul Reaper locks his blades with the King of the Quincy.

Besides Yhwach vs. Ichigo, the trailer exhibits Uryu Ishida taking on Senjumaru Shutara. Evidently, the Quincy was able to survive the Squad Zero member's Bankai. Additional shots of Kisuke, Shunsui, Byakuya, Renji, Rukia, and Yoruichi were shown.

Grimmjow, as seen in Bleach TYBW part 3 teaser (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, the trailer dropped major spoilers with the appearance of adult Nelliel, Riruka, Yukio, and, most importantly, Grimmjow. Additionally, the short clip featured the King of the Reiatsu, Aizen Sosuke. Following that, the video once again transitioned to Ichigo Kurosaki wielding his Zanpakuto against Yhwach.

Besides the trailer, the Jump Festa 2024 panel announced that the series will receive a new stage play, titled Rock Musical Bleach- Arrancar The Beginning, in 2024. Notably, the previous musical stage play for Tite Kubo's series was held in 2016.

Ichigo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The voice actors present in the panel also revealed that Tite Kubo's Klub Outside Blog will continue in 2024, where fans can ask Sensei questions regarding the series, and enjoy exclusive content.

On the other hand, it was mentioned that the Thousand-Year Blood War anime Part 2's Blu-ray & DVDs will be available starting February 28, 2024. Besides these, Masakazu Morita and others also asked fans to look forward to the Burn The Witch anime prequel, which will premiere on December 30, 2023, on Prime Video.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Apart from these, the voice actors lit up the Blue Stage panel with their sound discussion regarding the anime. Primarily orchestrated by Masakazu Morita, the Seiyuus (voice actors) shared their favorite scenes from Part 2 and revealed their preferred Schrifts.

Asking fans to stay tuned for more information about Bleach TYBW Part 3, Masakazu-san ended the stage event with his signature, Bankai.

