Is Senjumaru Shutara the strongest woman in Bleach after Thousand Year Blood-war part 2 finale? Explained

Senjumaru Shutara's unique feats in the Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 finale have sparked discussion in the fandom about whether she is the strongest woman in Bleach. Known as one of the intriguing members of Squad Zero, Senjumaru demonstrated her true abilities in the finale to take down Yhwach's forces.

In fact, her astounding strength shook all the dimensions and the realms, as she weaved the fabrics of reality to seal her opponents. While Senjumaru's true powers weren't shown in the manga, the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood-War arc has portrayed her in a completely new light.

Following the release of Thousand Year Blood-war Part 2 finale, several fans were led to wonder - "Is Senjumaru the strongest woman in Bleach?" Considering how she defeated six immensely powerful foes with her Bankai, Senjumaru Shutara now holds the crown of the strongest woman in the series.

Taking down Yhwach's all-powerful Schutzstaffel members alone with her Bankai makes Senjumaru Shutara the strongest woman in Bleach

Expand Tweet

Up until the Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 finale, none of the Squad Zero's two female members, Senjumaru Shutara and Kirio Hikifune, were considered to be titled "the strongest woman" in Bleach. However, the finale, which deviated extensively from the source material, portrayed the Squad Zero as more powerful than the entire forces of the Gotei 13.

As such, Senjumaru Shutara, along with Kirio Hikifune, has become stronger than any other woman characters in Tite Kubo's magnum opus. However, since Senjumaru demonstrated her true abilities in the episode, while Kirio Hikifune is yet to do the same, Senjumaru is now regarded as the strongest woman in Bleach.

Senjumaru Shutara (Image via Pierrot)

Undoubtedly, she can defeat Unohana Retsu, who held the title of the strongest woman in the series till the finale. So, how strong is Senjumaru Shutara in Bleach? As evident from the Thousand Year Blood-War part 2 finale, the Great Weave Guard's astronomical levels of power were enough to shake all the realms, including the Soul Society and the World of the Living.

As was revealed in the episode, each member of Squad Zero possessed the power to shake the heavens and earth. Thus, they linked their lives to each other and sealed their true swords under a blood oath pact. This seal could only be broken if three of the four members sacrificed their lives, leaving only one member to fully unleash their powers.

Senjumaru's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

In the final episode of the Thousand Year Blood-War part 2, the Squad Zero members unanimously chose Senjumaru to take down Yhwach's forces. Thus, they killed themselves and broke the blood oath pact, which eventually allowed Senjumaru to tap into her true potential.

After gaining access to her true Zanpakuto, the Great Weave Guard activated her Bankai: Shatatsu Karagara Shigarami No Tsuji, which shook the Seireitei and the World of the Living. Interestingly, none of the woman characters in Bleach (other than Kirio) has the ability to affect other realms, which only reinforces the argument of Senjumaru being the strongest woman in the series.

Senjumaru's Bankai as seen (Image via Pierrot)

So, what does her Bankai do? Since the anime hasn't explained her Bankai, it's all up to speculation. Nonetheless, upon the activation of her Bankai, a giant golden-colored loom appears, accompanied by red fabrics. According to a theory, this red fabric can be considered the fabric of reality, and it attaches the ultimate fate to its victim.

In other words, as the strongest woman in Bleach, Senjumaru Shutara has the capability of weaving the realities and fates of her opponents. Moreover, Senjumaru's Bankai, Shatatsu Karagara Shigarami No Tsuji, endows her with the ability to manipulate space within her Bankai.

Senjumaru traps Lille (Image via Pierrot)

As was seen, the Great Weave Guard enclosed her surrounding areas with fabrics made from the giant loom. Almost like an extension of her own self, her Bankai then weaved special rooms of fabric and trapped each of Yhwach's forces within them. Moreover, Senjumaru's Bankai has the power to accurately identify her foes' weak points.

As the strongest woman in Bleach, Senjumaru Shutara weaved six tapestries against the Yhwach's six forces. She unraveled her first hank, Banra no Me (Eyes of many Branches) to trap Lille Barro within an intricately patterned room of fabric. This room eventually went on to form eight mirrors which reflected Lille's X-Axis back onto him.

Senjumaru defeats Askin (Image via Pierrot)

Moving on, the Great Weave Guard encased Askin Nakk Le Vaar next, within her second hank, Hagane no Yoroi (Armor of Blade). The tapestry of this room was pattered with barbed spikes, with which she eventually wrapped Askin.

Next, she drowned the Sternritter 'C' Pernida with her Third Hank, Bowels of Black Sand, before freezing Gerald Valkyre with her fourth hank, Freezing Bed Linens. As the strongest woman in Bleach, Senjumaru Shutara then weaved the fourth hank, Yakenohara (Burning Field) to create a procession of red burning clothes and trapped Jugram Haschwalth.

Senjumaru defeats Uryu (Image via Pierrot)

Lastly, she unraveled her sixth and final hank, Yamio no Hoshiyo (Star of the Dark Night) to overwhelm Uryu Ishida. It seemed to mimic the effects of Auswahlen, which drained Uryu of his life force.

Senjumaru Shutara then sealed her victims within the six tapestries and called it Shide no Rokushiki Ukimon no Hata, which means Loom of the Six-Colored Floating Patterns of Death. As the strongest woman in Bleach, Senjumaru single-handedly defeated Yhwach's six strongest personnel.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Without a doubt, Senjumaru Shutara's feats as a Squad Zero member have graced her with the title of the strongest woman in Bleach. Her enigmatic presence and mysterious strength simply wowed the fans and garnered her considerable admiration.

Moreover, her insurmountable levels of power have also redeemed Squad Zero's reputation in the series.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.