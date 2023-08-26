Why did Uryu betray Ichigo in Bleach TYBW? Explained

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW, titled The Headless Star, saw Uryu Ishida betraying his old friend Ichigo Kurosaki as he stood beside the King of the Quincy, Yhwach, and prepared to go to the Soul King's Palace.

Uryu's betrayal was surprising for Ichigo, who repeatedly asked his friend the reason behind what he was seeing. However, the Quincy's face bore no expression, and he vehemently asked Ichigo to leave if he didn't want to waste his life.

Even though the audience already knew about Uryu's betrayal from the previous episodes, it was the first time that Ichigo witnessed his friend standing on the opposite side. So, this shocking revelation has prompted the pertinent question once again: Why did Uryu betray Ichigo in Bleach?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach TYBW arc.

Uryu Ishida didn't really betray Ichigo Kurosaki and his other friends in Bleach TYBW

One of the highlights of the action-packed Bleach TYBW episode 21 was the substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki's reaction to seeing Uryu Ishida siding with Yhwach and the Sternritters. However, why did Uryu betray Ichigo in Bleach?

While it seemed as if Uryu Ishida turned his back on his old friends, including Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach TYBW, he didn't really betray them. Even though the deuteragonist joined the forces of Yhwach and became his successor, it was all a ploy to infiltrate the Wandenreich and get close to Yhwach to avenge the death of his mother, Kanae Katagiri.

Uryu as seen in the Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Additionally, Uryu knew that only he could gain access to the Wandenreich since he was a Quincy himself. In other words, the black-haired Quincy was the perfect person to act as a double agent.

To fulfill his mission, Uryu couldn't afford to raise suspicion about him being a double agent, and as a result, he shot his spirit arrows at Ichigo Kurosaki and turned his back on his old friends. It was as if a test that Uryu had to pass.

Uryu shot arrows at Ichigo in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

On this note, fans might remember how Uryu joined the Wandenreich in the first place. He found a book about the history of Quincy from the study of his father, Ryuuken Ishida, learning the truth about Yhwach.

The black-haired Quincy discovered that his mother died as a result of a Quincy event named Auswahlen or Holy Selection, which was conducted by Yhwach. When the Quincy King started regaining his old powers nine years ago, he performed Auswahlen.

Through this event, Yhwach took the powers of all the Gemischt Quincies, or the Quincies he considered impure, and made them into his own. As a result of the Auswahlen event, Uryu Ishida's mother, who was a Gemischt Quincy herself, died.

Uryu wanted to avenge the death of his mother and end the life of Yhwach. However, he knew it wouldn't have been possible to eradicate the Quincy King by simple means, which is why he decided to join Yhwach's forces to find out his weakness.

Uryu Ishida as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

In the latter part of the Bleach TYBW arc, it was revealed that Uryu placed a special type of chips throughout the Wharwelt (reconstructed Soul King's palace). He intended to break down the spirit particles of the Wharwelt and crash it to the ground.

Overall, it was evident that in order to accomplish his original plans, Uryu Ishida had to evade the Sternritters' suspicions. He wanted to get as close to Yhwach as possible to learn His Majesty's true powers and act accordingly. That's the reason why he seemingly "betrayed" Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach TYBW.

