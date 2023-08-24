Was Bleach manga actually canceled? The fate of the original series, explained

For many years, ardent fans of the Bleach community wondered about the true reason behind the Shonen series' exit from the Weekly Shone Jump magazine. There were rumors that Bleach was canceled owing to low ratings and manga sales. However, the real truth is far from that.

The latest anime adaptation of the TYBW arc has once again revitalized the craze for author Tite Kubo's magnum opus. It's not only a ceremonious event for veteran fans, but it also serves as an occasion for lots of new fans to get into the series.

As a result, questions about the true reason behind the manga's exit from the Shonen Jump have once again resurfaced. So, was the Bleach manga canceled, or was there some other reason behind the manga's seemingly rushed ending? Fans might be surprised to know the real reason behind the series' exit.

Bleach wasn't canceled, but it was rushed as a result of author Tite Kubo's deteriorating health

While Tite Kubo's magnum opus is considered one of the best manga series of all time, the final arc comprised many shortcomings. For instance, plenty of exciting battles during the latter part of the arc were rushed, and the narrative was also met with mixed feelings from the audience.

Finally, after fifteen years of greatness, the manga ended on August 22, 2016, albeit in a rushed manner. Numerous fans wondered whether it was the magazine and the publisher that wanted to bring a premature end to the story due to the low ratings and low manga sales.

Ichigo as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

However, in an interview with TBS Radio, mangaka Tite Kubo himself refuted such claims. According to Kubo, the manga ended not because it was canceled by the magazine and the publisher, but because the mangaka himself wanted to bring the story to its desired conclusion a bit early, owing to his deteriorating health.

There's no doubt about the devotion that Tite Kubo has for the series. The mangaka also went on to add that for fifteen long years, he never felt pressurized by the publishers. He always maintained a strict routine for himself and planned for the next week's chapter while writing the current week's issue.

The Gotei 13 captains (Image via Pierrot)

While there were times when he felt like ending the series prematurely due to his health conditions, the author kept illustrating to bring about a satisfactory conclusion to the series and bring a smile to the faces of his fans.

Even though he reached the desired conclusion for the Bleach manga with the final chapter, titled Death and the Strawberry, the road to it was definitely rushed. The author couldn't implement numerous ideas that he had envisioned due to his health.

Soul Society as seen (Image via Pierrot)

It has to be said that Kubo's body was in a tough shape for the last five years of the series' publication. Sick and exhausted, the mangaka had to reach a point where he would feel comfortable ending the story. Perhaps that's why he introduced a deus ex machina at the final battle without a proper explanation.

Notably, after writing and illustrating the final chapter of Bleach, the author got an MRI scan done and found a partial fracture on his left shoulder, with several severed tendons. While he could have taken breaks, his stress wouldn't have magically disappeared. As a result, he decided to wrap up the series sooner.

Conclusion

The latest anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood-War has opened up the possibilities for Kubo to introduce everything that he envisioned, but couldn't include in the manga due to his health conditions. Fans have already been treated with anime-original scenes such as Shinji Hirako's Bankai, and Ichigo's Irazosando trial.

Since there are two more installments of the TYBW anime left, fans can expect a plethora of anime original content under the supervision of Tite Kubo. Moroever, the author's passion for the series isn't over, as he might also continue with the story of Bleach with the Hell arc.

In the end, it's evident that Bleach wasn't canceled by any means. Rather, it was pushed to its early end by the author Kubo himself, as a result of his deteriorating health.

