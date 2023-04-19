Black Clover manga to go on a month-long hiatus

Black Clover’s mangaka, Yuki Tabata, is going on a month-long break. According to sources, the manga will not be featured in issue #23 and issue #24 of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It will resume releasing its chapters from May 22, 2023, which means it will be featured in the 25th issue of the aforementioned magazine.

The fanbase was quite supportive of the break. After the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk, the fanbase has raised awareness regarding manga artists’ physical health. Fans also believe that this break will result in an overall improvement of the manga.

With that in mind, here’s a quick overview of the status of the anime and the manga.

Black Clover: Status of the manga and anime explored

Manga

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be taking a 2-issue break from Issue #23 to Issue #24.



Series will be returning on May 22nd in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #25.

So far, the series has released about 357 chapters, with the latest chapter being released on April 16, 2023. The manga is currently in the 11th story arc, i.e. Arc 11. Here’s a list of all the story arcs with their respective chapters:

Magic Knights Entrance Arc | Chapters 1-10

Dungeon Exploration Arc | Chapters 11-21

Royal Capital Assault Arc | Chapters 22-37

Eye of the Midnight Sun Encounter Arc | Chapters 38-56

Seabed Temple Arc | Chapters 57-74

Witches' Forest Arc | Chapters 75-101

Royal Knights Arc | Chapters 102-149

Elf Reincarnation Arc | Chapters 150-228

Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc | Chapters 229-260

Spade Kingdom Raid Arc | Chapters 261-331

Arc 11 | Chapters 332-357

Anime

Black Clover manga will be going on a month break from now, it will officially return on May 22nd

Black Clover has so far released a total of 170 episodes, with the last one introducing fans to the Spade Kingdom arc, one of the most anticipated story arcs that manga readers absolutely enjoyed.

It has been more than two years since the series released a new episode. The anime went on a rather lengthy break since it caught up to the manga. With that said, the fanbase is looking forward to the upcoming Black Clover movie that will be releasing soon.

Black Clover Movie release details

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



2 months until Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie on Netflix!



More: FOR HIS FRIENDS HE'LL EXCEED THE LIMIT2 months until Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie on Netflix!More: bclover-movie.jp FOR HIS FRIENDS HE'LL EXCEED THE LIMIT2 months until Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie on Netflix! ✨More: bclover-movie.jp https://t.co/eWPRzZsxwn

The movie was initially set to release on March 31, 2023. However, COVID-19 delayed the release, and the studio announced the revised release date. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be released on June 16, 2023.

Official sources also confirmed that the movie would be receiving a light novel adaptation. This announcement was made by the artist on April 10, 2023.

Based on the little information that was revealed in the trailer, the focus will be on members of the Black Bull squad along with Julius Novachrono. Conrad Leto is set to play the role of the primary antagonist. He was the Wizard King that was replaced by Novachrono. The previous Wizard Kings will also lend their hand to Conrad. The movie will surely provide more context with regards to the personal connection between the previous Wizard Kings and the current one.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

