Black Clover film set to receive novel adaptation

On Monday, April 10, 2023, the official Twitter account of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series announced the film as being set to receive a novel adaptation. The film, entitled Sword of the Wizard King, will premiere worldwide exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 16.

The novel will credit Tabata for the original work, with him also serving as its chief supervisor and original character designer. Ataro Kuma is the novel’s author, with Johnny Onda being in charge of the “scenario.” Onda has previously worked on several Black Clover side stories, spinoffs, and other projects.

Black Clover film novel likely to focus on original characters, give background to their origins

As mentioned above, Tabata is involved with the upcoming Black Clover novel as a character designer. This would suggest that at least some of the characters set to appear in the novel are brand new, and have never been seen before. Likewise, this hints at the novel’s plot focusing on the origins and backgrounds of characters that will be introduced in the movie.

Such an approach also makes the most sense as a focus for a movie tie-in novel, especially given that the film will be adapting a completely original plot. This is further suggested by Onda’s aforementioned involvement alongside Kuma, given his previously discussed experiences in other franchise projects.

The Sword of the Wizard King film was originally set to premiere worldwide on Friday, March 31, 2023, via Netflix. However, the film was unfortunately delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 in Japan affecting the film’s production schedule. Netflix has since rescheduled the film to the aforementioned Friday, June 16 release date.

Tabata serves as the film’s chief supervisor and original character designer, with the rest of the staff mainly being those returning from the television anime series. Director Ayataka Tanemura, character designer Itsuko Takeda, and music composer Minako Seki are just a few of the many returnees from the television anime production staff. Studio Pierrot also returns as the animation studio for the film.

The film is set to focus on the revival of Konrad Leto, a former Wizard King who will be voiced by Toshihiko Seki. Actress and model Marie Iitoyo will voice the original character Milly Maxwell. Fumiya Takashi will voice Jester Galandros, a mysterious wizard who was associated with the previous Wizard King. Miyuki Sawashiro plays Princie, and Houchu Ohtsuka plays Edward. The cast from the mainline television anime is reprising its roles as well.

