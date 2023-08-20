Bleach Hell arc: Why the perfect time for Kubo to start is now

With the success of the Bleach TYBW anime adaptation at its peak, fans are wondering when Kubo will resume the Bleach Hell arc. The author of Bleach released a special one-shot chapter comprised of 71 pages, named Bleach: No Breath From The Jaws of Hell, in 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

Since then, there has been no update from Kubo's end regarding the resumption of Bleach Hell Arc. Given that the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood-War arc has been phenomenal and has gotten a new generation of fans into Bleach, one could argue that now would be the best time for the author to resume the next arc of Bleach.

The mangaka Tite Kubo could start with Bleach Hell Arc now following the success of the Bleach TYBW anime adaptation

Bleach has always been a series that has captivated the audience through its gripping storyline and exciting characters. The author, Tite Kubo, has meticulously constructed the world of Bleach with a plethora of characters and lore. As a result, even when the manga ended in 2016, many things were still left to be explored.

In 2021, the mangaka then released a special one-shot titled Bleach: No Breaths From The Jaws of Hell to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, which took the fandom by storm. The one-shot narrated the events 12 years after the Great War and set up a perfect opportunity for a new arc.

A Visual from the Hell chapter (Image Tite Kubo)

As a result, many fans asked Kubo whether they should expect the Bleach Hell Arc anytime soon. However, there was no answer from the author's end. Instead, he mentioned in his fan club, Klub Outside, that he wasn't good at drawing when being told to draw.

Now, it's been two years since fans have gotten any update regarding the resumption of the Bleach Hell arc.

One could feel that this is the perfect time for the author to start with the arc, as the anime adaptation of Bleach TYBW has met with an amazing reception. It was a ceremonial event for Bleach fans when the anime adaptation of the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War arc was announced.

Visual from Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

On October 11, 2022, the first episode of Bleach TYBW aired, and it set the internet abuzz. Almost everyone was mesmerized by the captivating animation quality and the new art style of Bleach.

Produced by Studio Pierrot, Tite Kubo's magnum opus was given a marvelous treatment that wowed everyone. Quite truly, the anime adaptation received thunderous applause from the anime community. The adaptation's separation into four parts was also announced.

Visual from Bleach TYBW part 2 (Image via Pierrot)

Following a terrific first season, the second installment of Bleach TYBW was released on July 8, 2023, and it is equally successful. In fact, the anime adaptation of Bleach TYBW has also brought in a new generation of fans to the series.

Therefore, with success at its peak, the author, Tite Kubo, might think of resuming the Bleach Hell Arc now.

Bleach Hell arc could get better treatment from Shuheisa if it were to resume now

According to the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the Black Clover manga will be leaving the magazine and will continue its serialization in Jump Giga Magazine. As a result, it has become an ideal situation for the mangaka to think of resuming the Bleach Hell arc in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Furthermore, the My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen manga series are also in their last stages. Therefore, Bleach could potentially come back and dominate the magazine once again. The Hell arc could also become one of the best arcs of Bleach, given how the mangaka has set up the arc with the one-shot.

Visual from the one-shot (Image via Tite Kubo)

While it's true that Kubo was forced to end the Thousand Year Blood War arc, the success of the Bleach TYBW anime adaptation might ensure that it'd get better treatment from the magazine. In other words, there are plenty of reasons why the author could think of starting the Bleach Hell arc right now.

