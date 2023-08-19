The spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 229 gave fans the aftermath of Shoei Barou's hostile takeover of the Ubers. This resulted in his super goal that equalized Ubers's score against Bastard. The chapter sheds some much-needed light on Snuffy's backstory along with his partner Mick whom Snuffy eventually lost.

In Chapter 228 Shoei Barou refused Snuffy's design and broke away from the game plan and went away on his own while motivating his teammates to follow his lead over Snuffy's. Due to this Barou managed to squeeze one shot via the opponents' defense and scored a majestic supergoal while nutmegging the forerunners of Bastart Munchen, Michael Kaiser, and Isagi Yoichi. This eventually tied their scores at 2-2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 229 spoilers and raw scans: Snuffy's tragic past is revealed as Barou influences him to make a major career decision

According to the release of the Blue Lock chapter 229 spoilers, the Blue Lock chapter 229 will be titled Underdog. The chapter starts off with a flashback of Marc Snuffy visiting his old partner, Mick Munn only to find him lifeless in his home. The panels then cut to Mick and Snuffy who apparently met on the field due to their coach pairing them up as a duo on the front.

At the sight of his dead friend, he remembers him once saying:

Hey Snuffy, we're the best in the world. And I'm a genius chosen by God."

Snuffy and Mick were first partnered up by their coach during a training session. Upon meeting each other Mick's first remark was to reject the idea of a partner who was just physically imposing. Snuffy as a reply also made remarks about him having to team up with the funny-looking midget while demeaning the idea that they were the team's new combo.

Snuffy and Mick's differences soon went away after their duo scored an actual goal in a match. Snuffy's constant demand for a better pass and Mick's demands of the same sparked a chemistry between the two which eventually evolved into their dreams of making it to the top of the world together.

Later the Blue Lock chapter 229 cuts to a time after Marc Snuffy and Mick Munn's downfall. Mick is shown heavily drinking and intoxicated with Snuffy telling him about how they were out of regulars of their club due to their lack of luster performance since their last season. Mick Munn tells Snuffy how they should get serious now, Snuffy denies the idea and tells him that they should just start all over with a lower-ranked team.

Mick Munn starts to deny the idea while proclaiming that they are kings and that they should be interested only in big clubs and winning the top 5 leagues in Europe. However, Snuffy tells him to give up on it, this infuriates Mick who then tells Snuffy to die and go away if he couldn't see the same dream as him.

Snuffy then calls Mick a brat and tells him to not regret his decision. Mick then proudly proclaims how he won't change his way of life. Mick tells him that a wise adult shouldn't be like Snuffy. Along with another piece of advice:

"Invention! Revolution! Innovation always starts with a damn brat's dream."

Blue Lock chapter 229 then cuts to Snuffy apologizing to Mick Munn's lifeless body in his monologue for not pursuing their dream till the end. The pages of Blue Lock chapter 229 then come back to the field with the score now tied at 2-2. The members of the Ubers are seen rejoicing and congratulating Barou for his super goal.

Snuffy then tells Barou how that goal was the result of Barou's own ego and it couldn't have been achieved while following Snuffy's design. Barou tells Snuffy how he doesn't need his praises and that he will make sure that Snuffy wins the top 5 leagues and fulfill his dreams with his dead pal and then retire after that season.

Barou then tells commands Snuffy to withdraw his retirement as he wouldn't let Snuffy retire with just his trophies as long as he's on the battlefield. Snuffy as a result claims that he'll keep playing while proclaiming that he's still the best in the world. Snuffy then has a short monologue telling Mick that he was right and now he'll be a damn brat and pursue his dream till the end of his life.

The Blue Lock chapter 229 ends with Barou telling everyone that they just need one more point to settle the match once and for all.

Final Thoughts

Blue Lock chapter 229 highlighted the aftermath of Shoei Barou's takeover of the Ubers and how he reminded Snuffy of Mick Munn. Shoei Barou's takeover and supergoal essential made Snuffy withdraw his retirement and pursue his dreams which further bolstered his position as the "King."

