Blue Lock chapter 226: Snuffy's failed tactics force Barou's ego to return

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 226, fans witnessed Ubers restart the counterattack after Snuffy managed to steal the ball away from Bastard Munchen. However, as Ubers were on their way to Bastard Munchen's goal, Shoei Barou's ego resurfaced as he had enough of Snuffy's failed tactics.

The previous chapter saw Gagamaru stop Barou's shot, following which he began Bastard Munchen's counterattack by throwing the ball to Isagi. As Noa and Yukimiya joined Isagi, Noa got fouled in the transition. Nevertheless, Isagi and Yukimiya took advantage and continued their attack. Unfortunately, the two players weren't synchronized, causing them to lose the ball to Snuffy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 226: Isagi stops Barou for the fourth time

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 226 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 226, titled Retirement Notice, opened with Snuffy having stolen the ball away from Bastard Munchen as he began their counterattack. The counterattack saw Drago, Niko, and Lorenzo join as they quickly changed from defense to offense.

Seeing this, Yoichi Isagi immediately began tracking back as he needed to help reinforce the defense. However, during his run back to his defense, he thought about his last attack and how he failed to bring a result.

However, he had to abandon such thoughts because, as a striker, only goals mattered. Unless and until he was able to bring results in the match, his ideas were all garbage. Hence, Isagi planned to reclaim the ball and score another goal for his team.

Shoei Barou, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 226 (Image via Kodansha)

As Ubers penetrated Bastard Munchen's half, they were able to shake up their defense, which still wasn't ready for an attack by the opposition team. Too many Ubers players were in front of the Bastard Munchen's penalty box, which confused Gagamaru about whom he should focus on. Meanwhile, Ubers' passes helped them to deliver the ball to their star striker Shoei Barou.

As soon as the ball went to Barou, Isagi knew who he should focus on. Unlike Gagamaru, whose vision was clouded due to the opposition players, Isagi was running from behind Barou, giving him a clear vision of when he should tackle him. Right before Isagi was set to tackle Barou, he thought of how Barou had become a boring striker considering how he got tamed by his master striker.

Isagi stopping Barou in Blue Lock chapter 226 (Image via Kodansha)

The moment Isagi lunged towards Barou to steal the ball away, the latter spotted him and cut back at the final moment. This shocked the Ubers players as Barou had gone rogue and didn't shoot the ball per Snuffy's instructions. Barou immediately started speaking to Marc Snuffy as he complained about the master striker's tactics.

Snuffy had told Barou that if he followed his tactics, he would become the King. However, despite using Snuffy's tactics, Barou was stopped by Isagi four times. Shoei Barou found this to be embarrassing. Thus, he decided to no longer follow Snuffy's tactics. With that, he terminated his partnership with Snuffy, wanting to play the way he wanted.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 226

Shoei Barou, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 226 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 226 saw Shoei Barou deciding to go rogue and not follow Marc Snuffy's tactics anymore. With that, an irregularity was formed within the Ubers team, causing them to panic about how they were set to deal with Barou. Meanwhile, Isagi was stunned by Barou's decision and had yet to think about how to stop him.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.