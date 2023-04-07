Blue Lock chapter 214 spoilers and raw scans: Ubers' Master Snuffy reveals his football ideology 

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 214 out, fans of the series finally got to learn Snuffy's football ideology. While it may seem plain and lacking in creativity due to the rigidness of the team's playstyle, it is effective in taking control of the match. Clearly, Isagi was unable to analyze Uber's tactics in time.

The previous chapter saw Isagi wanting to become ambidextrous and asking Kunigami's advice for it, however, Kunigami asked him not to attempt it as doing so could destroy his playstyle. Later, Chigiri and Bachira arrived at the German stratum, following which the four egoists played a 2-on-2 match.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 214 spoilers reveal Ubers' tactics

Blue Lock chapter 214, titled Work, resumed after Isagi managed to score the first goal of the match with his left foot. While Aiku believed that Isagi was overpowered due to him being ambidextrous, Lorenzo immediately realized that wasn't the case as he called out Isagi over his deceiving shot.

After speaking to Isagi, Lorenzo rallied up his teammates as they got down to business. As the match resumed, Ubers had possession of the ball, however, Lorenzo and Ubers weren't being aggressive at all. Isagi wanted to intercept their attacks using his eyes. But with Ubers' steady build-up, it was difficult for Isagi to steal the ball. Thus, he started focusing on Barou's movements as those could kick-start Ubers' attack.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 214 spoilers then started to depict a flashback of Italy's Stratum Room back at the start of the Neo Egoist League. As the Blue Lock and U-20 players arrived at the stratum, Ubers' Master Snuffy introduced himself to them and inquired about their perspectives on football.

Each of the players had a strong emotional response to it as to how it was worth risking their lives for. However, Snuffy wasn't satisfied with their answers as he had an altogether different ideology. As per him, there was nothing wrong with being passionate about football, however, if they happen to have an unfortunate incident, it could break them. Thus, he asked the players to think of football as work.

He asked his players to think of Ubers as a company, themselves as employees, and their matches as work. After going through each of the player's data, Snuffy had already come up with various tactics and game plans. He asked the players to study them and emulate them on the field. If the tactics happen to fail, it's his fault as their manager and the players need not worry.

While Snuffy's ideology, which was revealed in Blue Lock chapter 214, was new to the Blue Lock and U-20 Japan players, they were excited to adapt this to their lifestyle during their time at Ubers.

Ikki Niko as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 214 returned its focus back to the game, as Isagi was still trying to steal the ball from Ubers when he noticed Barou's movements. Sendo passed the ball to Barou, however, as he was being marked by Birkenstock, and Isagi was able to intercept the pass. Just as Isagi was planning to start his counterattack, Barou signaled to his teammates to retrieve the ball as three Ubers players started pressing Isagi for the ball.

Given the speed with which the Ubers players were charging towards him, Isagi could not use his meta-vision in time and happened to lose the ball to Niko. Isagi couldn't do anything but look at Niko in disbelief. Isagi could not believe that this was all part of Ubers' tactics - slow tempo while attacking, high-press on losing the ball, and counter-attacks upon retrieving the ball.

As evident from Blue Lock chapter 214 spoilers, Ubers was completely different from Bastard Munchen as they were organized in such a way that no single player could do it all alone. Meanwhile, Bastard Munchen was broken in terms of match tactics and game plans as several players only played to score their own goals.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 214 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 214 spoilers showed how different Ubers was from Bastard Munchen. While Ubers, under Snuffy, worked as an organization, Bastard Munchen, under Noel Noa, was almost in shambles due to their individuality. If Ubers are to score the next goal of the match, they will completely change the tides of the match.

Poll : 0 votes