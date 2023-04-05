Blue Lock chapter 214: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 214 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally. The previous chapter showed the events that took place after Isagi went to Kunigami in chapter 208.

While Isagi wanted to become ambidextrous, Kunigami advised him against it as it could destroy his playing style. Soon after, Chigiri and Bachira arrived at the German stratum, leading to the four egoists playing a 2-on-2 match, which helped Isagi realize that he did not need to become ambidextrous.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 214: Isagi aims to dominate the match using his secondary weapon

Release date and time, where to watch

Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 213 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 214, titled Work!, will be released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 214 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, April 11

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, April 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, April 11

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, April 12

Isagi's thought process as depicted in Blue Lock chapter 213 (Image via Kodansha)

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several online sources like Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 214?

Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 214, titled Work!, will most likely see the match between Germany's Bastard Munchen and Italy's Ubers resume. Isagi has already showcased his secondary weapon, his lefty shot, and now he wants to dominate the match using it.

Isagi, having acquired his new secondary weapon, is bound to put people off given that they can't say for sure with which foot he will score now, using which he can fool everyone around him.

Meanwhile, the chapter can also focus on some other Bastard Munchen players, such as Kunigami, Racihi, Hiori, etc.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 213

The Egoist Four as seen in Blue Lock chapter 213 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 213, titled E-4 (Egoist Four), saw Isagi going to Kunigami as he believed that his weapon, Direct Shoot, had a major flaw, which was the fact that he could only shoot with his right foot. Thus, Isagi wanted to become ambidextrous and asked Kunigami for some advice, given that he had become one during the Wildcard training.

However, Kunigami instantly rejected Isagi's request, as attempting to do so could cause Isagi to lose his balance and destroy his playstyle.

Soon after, Chigiri and Bachira arrived in the German Stratu, following which they played a 2-on-2 match. This meeting helped Isagi realize that he necessarily does not need to become ambidextrous, but only needs to hone his left foot as a secondary weapon.

