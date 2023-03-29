Blue Lock chapter 213: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 213 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Isagi initiate his counterattack alongside Kurona. After they got past Ubers' defence into their penalty area, Ness arrived to stop Isagi. Nevertheless, Isagi managed to score his first goal in the Neo Egoist League using his left foot.

Blue Lock chapter 213, titled E-4 (Egoist Four), will be released on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 213 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, April 4

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, April 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, April 4

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, April 4

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, April 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, April 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, April 5

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several sources, including Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

Blue Lock chapter 213, titled E-4 (Egoist Four), will most likely see Isagi reveal his special training, given how he is now able to use his direct shot with his left leg. Previously, Isagi was inspired by Igaguri's malicia, following which he went to Kunigami to get some special training.

Now that Isagi is able to use his meta-vision extensively, he is able to compete with Kaiser on an equal level. Also similar to Kaiser, who has Ness as a partner, Isagi now has Kurona, who is supporting him in his attacks. Thus, the upcoming chapter may see Isagi having a minor confrontation with Kaiser. There's a good chance that Lorenzo will now target him as well.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 212

Blue Lock chapter 212, titled Unknown, saw Isagi starting his counterattack with Kurona as both of them passed the ball between each other to get past Ubers' players. That's when Yukimiya tried to steal the ball away from Isagi. However, Isagi was able to use Yukimiya to avoid another Ubers player.

Even Kaiser wanted to stop Isagi, although Lorenzo was on his way. Thus, Isagi and Kurona were forced to face Niko, Aiku, and Aryu, whom they got past easily. Just then, Ness came to stop Isagi. However, Isagi was unfazed by his taunts as he used his left foot to score the goal.

