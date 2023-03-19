Blue Lock's Top 23: Who will make it into Japan's U-20?

Ego Jinpachi's fateful announcement in Blue Lock chapter 153 caused a stir among fans of Muneyiko Kaneshiro's bestselling manga.

Based on this announcement, Ego Jinpachi has the power to choose the new Japanese team that will compete in the U-20 World Cup from among the 23 top players after the Neo Egosit League.

Fans naturally began to debate on which of their favorite characters will make it in. While some of these players are obvious choices, others might be debatable. Many parameters, including story presence, screen time, and skill sets went into deciding the full roster for Japan's U-20.

Blue Lock Players eligible for Japan's U-20 Team

1) Isagi Yoichi

As the protagonist of a series that revolves around creating the best striker, Isagi Yoichi is undoubtedly the most essential choice for Japan's U-20. Despite starting out as one of the least-ranked strikers in Blue Lock, Isagi's meta-vision, ego, and genius adaptability lands him on stage with the world's best.

2) Bachira Meguru

Everyone's favorite dribbler is an essential choice for the team. Bachira's story from desiring to play soccer with his friends to awakening his own monster ego during the Second Selection is truly inspirational. To top that, Bachira is a team player, able to make chemical reactions with any teammate necessary.

3) Chigiri Hyoma

When it comes to speed, there's no beating Chigiri. It's no surprise that the Red Panther's presence on the team is extremely essential for Japan U-20 to make significant plays on the world stage.

Chigiri's injury had long held him back, but after getting his daily dose of inspiration from the shonen protagonist Isagi, the "princess" is all fired up.

4) Kunigami Rensuke

Blue Lock is no place for the standard shonen hero, as exemplified by the exclusion of Kira Ryosuke and Kunigami Rensuke from the story. However, the narrative gives Kunigami a second chance by means of the Wild Card round, a mysterious alternate for losers in which only one prevails.

Kunigami's return as a much colder and buffed-up version of himself might be the wild card Japan's U-20 needs.

5) Baro Shoei

Nicknamed The King, Baro upholds his title through his indomitable presence on the pitch and his supreme egoist plays. Baro's refusal to let anyone but himself score a goal makes him the ideal vessel for Blue Lock's ideals. However, what makes him go beyond and a valuable member of the team is his ability to become the villain and devour the light.

6) Nagi Seishiro

Nagi has become a fan-favorite character since his very introduction.

Lauded as a soccer prodigy because of his trapping skills, he has the ability to create chemical reactions and a goal-scoring ability that outcompetes experienced players. Needless to say, Nagi's place on the team is guaranteed.

What's more - Nagi is only just beginning and has so much more to show.

7) Reo Mikage

The "yin" to Nagi's "yang", Mikage Reo is known for his high soccer IQ and his underrated ability as a supportive player.

Reo's fallout with Nagi led the two of them to go different, ways but when these two unite on the world stage, it's sure to elicit cheers from the crowd. It would just be like they did during Reo's spectacular assist during the match against Bastard Munchen.

8) Zantetsu Tsurugi

While Nagi and Reo consistently remained under the spotlight, the third player on their team, Zantetsu has since faded away. That does not imply, however, that Zantetsu cannot make it into the top 23. Zantetsu's high speed and goal-scoring ability despite a low IQ is sure to make him an invaluable member of the team.

9) Itoshi Rin

This one is a no-brainer. Itoshi Rin can be regarded as the best player in the entirety of the Blue Lock project for a major section of the story. Ranked #1 among the Top 6 as well as the first during the Second Selection, Rin's inclusion also makes sense from a storytelling point of view. He isn't just Isagi's rival but genius Sae's brother with unresolved family issues.

10) Jyubei Aryu

Aryu would make a "glam" addition to Japan's U-20. Introduced as #2 during Second Selection, Aryu truly shone as a defender, able to leap high and block strikes and passes. His contributions in the Neo-Egoist League make him a worthy presence.

11) Aoshi Tokimitsu

Ranked #3 after Aryu and Rin, Tokimitsu may not look like much in Blue Lock's egoist climate. However, his introverted nature hardly holds him back on the field, because it is his very insecurity that pushes him to perform on the limits. Tokimitsu's ability to run, sync up and engage in rough plays makes him a valuable addition.

12) Ikki Nikko

Originally intended to create the best striker, Blue Lock became a fertile ground for creating star players in other positions as well. Enter Ikki Nikko. Nikko's ego manifested in a different way to the other strikers. Instead of wanting to become the best in scoring, he realized that there was a greater joy to be had by stopping other strikers from scoring.

Nikko's vision makes him an invaluable defender on the team.

13) Ryusei Shidou

Blue Lock is a place for enigmas, egoists, and unrelenting drive. Yet the most enigmatic egoist that even Blue Lock could not contain would be Shidou, ranked just after Rin in the top 6.

Shidou's exceptional abilities on the field despite his lack of team spirit and the fact that no one less than the prodigy Itoshi Sae could make use of his ability, points to his relevance.

14) Tabito Karasu

It is time to look at players that fit the team skill-wise rather than because of their narrative relevance. As one of the top 6 players, it makes sense for Karasu to be on the U-20 team. His analytical ability and ball control make him an invaluable asset.

15) Eita Otoya

Similar to Karasu, not much is known about Otoya but his inclusion on the team is a given. However, like Karasu, he too has shown his exceptional playing abilities - his demonstration of stealth and sneak attacks have got him the label of the Ninja.

16) Yukimiya Kenyu

One of Blue Lock's recurring themes is ego and drive, and how far one would go to achieve one's soccer dreams despite physical setbacks. However, unlike Chigiri's initial desire to stop playing football, Yukimiya Kenyu took the opposite path.

His rivalry with Isagi and a stubborn desire to be number one before his time runs out due to optic neuropathy. His exceptional skills on the pitch have fans clamoring for at least one great play from him on the world stage.

17) Yo Hiori

Hiori stands out from his peers at Blue Lock due to his lack of drive. Becoming the best is not his own dream, but rather his parents. Hiori's realization that he wasn't playing with his passion might prove to lend him an overarching story arc that might culminate later. However, as of the moment, Hiori has yet to play as a regular in the Neo Egoist League.

18) Ranze Kurona

Kurona is getting a lion's share of the spotlight in recent manga chapters due to his swift chemical reactions with Isagi. The duo, Isagi and Kurona, is increasingly becoming a worthy foil that might soon surpass Kaiser and Ness, making Kurona's spot practically guaranteed in U-20.

19) Gin Gagamaru

Joining as a striker and showing off his exceptional skills during his debut match against Japan's current U-20 team, Gin Gagamaru is regarded by fans as the G.O.A.T. Very little is known about him but his lanky physique and unique position as goalie among strikers, defenders, and midfielders in Blue Lock necessitate his presence in the World Cup.

20) Oliver Aiku

The former captain of the U-20, Oliver Aiku exhibited his mad defensive skills against the Blue Lock Eleven. His expertise, ability to work well in a team, and soccer skills ensure his place on Japan's U-20 during the World Cup even if he might not be in the position of captain.

21) Jingo Raichi

Despite his overwhelming presence in the First Selection, and especially during the battle with Team V, Jingo Raichi has since not made any truly spectacular play. He knows this himself, as evident from his frustration in Chapter 209 after not being chosen as a regular on the team twice in a row.

However, Noel Noa has allowed Raichi to participate in the match against the Ubers, which might help him gain enough points to make it to the Japan U-20.

22) Shuto Sendou

The former ace of Japan's U-20, Sendou was utterly humiliated in the match against the Blue Lock Eleven. However, that very match helped him realize how much his skills were lacking at the world level, helping him unlock his ego. Sendou is a wild card, and his position on U-20 is dubious at best.

23) Gurimu Igarashi

Despite being the lowest-ranked among Blue Lock's players, Gurima Igarashi finds a way to survive all selections. Gurima Igarashi, the monk, is one of the most controversial players.

Both his teammates and fans of the manga believe that he should not have progressed as far as he did. They state that his ineptitude coupled with his penchant for getting penalties as his weapon almost makes him the writer's favorite meme.

If Muneyuki Kaneshiro does continue to embrace this meme even further, Igarashi will undoubtedly be on U-20.

24) Itoshi Sae

Ego announced that 23 top players from Blue Lock will make it into the U-20 team of Japan, but what about someone from beyond Blue Lock?

Itoshi Sae was a level beyond even Blue Lock's top players when he was introduced, where he mentioned his distaste about Japan's current football level.

However, his mind began to change after U-20's match with Blue Lock, and he even acknowledged players like Isagi and Shidou. That along with his history with his brother might prove to be essential storytelling points that the manga might explore.

Fans can read the series on Viz Media and MangaPlus, and catch up to the anime episodes on Crunchyroll.

