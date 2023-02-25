Where to watch Blue Lock? Streaming details explained

Blue Lock is the most recent sensation that has taken the anime community by storm since its debut on October 9, 2022. This sports anime is the recent inclusion in the genre and has already proved to be a gem. 19 episodes have been released, and fans can't wait to see what the series has in store for us.

Yoichi Isagi, a striker for his high school soccer team, is chosen to participate in a futuristic elite competition. This competition's intention is to choose the best player in Japan who can lead them to the coveted World Cup.

Blue Lock takes a different approach to story-telling

Viewers can watch the series Blue Lock on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Episode 20 of the series will be released on February 25, 2023. Viewers are encouraged to use official platforms to watch the series as it helps support the production house and the creators.

Blue Lock is based on the eponymous manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, which has garnered global attention for breaking the tradition that sports anime generally follow. Instead of highlighting the spirit of brotherhood and team spirit that are showcased in gems like Haikyu!!, Kuroko's Basketball, Free! and more, Blue Lock focuses on lesser depicted facets of sportsmanship.

The crux of the narrative revolves around who can channel their ego into becoming the ultimate crème de la crème of the bunch by defeating the rest, which often demands being ruthlessly selfish.

Owing to its novel approach to sports-based anime shows, Blue Lock has been lauded by critics and audiences alike. The added narrative element, like fast-paced action with detailed technicalities and impeccable characterizations, has proven to be a recipe for success.

The manga was also favored by Hajime Isayama, the mangaka of the new classic Attack on Titan, to whom he was previously an assistant. It is a testament to the brilliance of the manga to be especially lauded by one of the best artists of our generation.

Blue Lock features some of the most popular voice actors in the industry whose previous works include titans like Jujutsu Kaisen and Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. Here are the main characters of the show with the respective voice actors,

· Yoichi Isagi - Kazuki Ura

· Meguru Bachira - Tasuku Kaito

· Rensuke Kunigami - Yūki Ono

· Hyōma Chigiri - Soma Saito

· Wataru Kuon - Masatomo Nakazawa

· Jingo Raichi - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

· Yūdai Imamura - Shōya Chiba

· Gin Gagamaru - Shugo Nakamura

· Asahi Naruhaya - Daishi Kajita

· Okuhito Iemon - Ryūnosuke Watanuki

· Gurimu Igarashi - Aoi Ichikawa

· Shouei Barou - Junichi Suwabe

Here is how Crunchyroll summarizes the show:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

Stay tuned for more updates on Blue Lock and other popular anime shows like Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, One Piece, and more.

Poll : 0 votes