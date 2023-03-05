Blue Lock episode 21: Bachira feels lost, Isagi and Itoshi try to deal with Barou

With the release of Blue Lock episode 21, fans of the series get to witness Isagi and Itoshi go head-to-head as both of them are able to outwit the other. The deciding factor at the moment seems to be Barou and Tokimitsu, both of whom are showing their true colors close to the end of the match.

The previous episode saw Isagi and Nagi displaying their weapons as they together enabled their team to make the score equal against Itoshi's team. The second goal was scored by Nagi, which fired up Itoshi, who decided to control the entire field.

Blue Lock episode 21: Barou acts as an anomaly on the field

Anri Teieri as seen in Blue Lock episode 21 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 21, titled I'm Not There, opened with Anri and Ego discussing Nagi's goal as it looked nothing short of a miracle. However, Ego was certain that if a player were to be presented with similar situations, they could score outrageous goals repeatedly.

As the match was set to resume, Tokimitsu and Aryu seemed concerned, however, Itoshi was certain that they would win if he were to take control of the whole field. Itoshi then challenged his own team's weapons by passing to them in such a way that they would have to pass back to him. As Isagi had read him, he reached Itoshi's position as well. However, he flicked the ball to Bachira, who scored the goal.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Isagi was seen trying to come up with a solution to deal with Itoshi as Barou could be seen getting tense, wanting to get into action. When the match resumed, Isagi tried to outplay Itoshi, however, he caught up to him. This was when Barou stole the ball from Isagi, dashing towards the goal, scoring the equalizing shot.

It had become certain that Barou was an anomaly to Itoshi's rational playstyle, making him a vital figure who needed to be controlled for victory. As the match resumed, Isagi, Chigiri, and Barou managed to steal the ball from Bachira, however, Itoshi reacted to the playmaking.

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 21 (Image via 8bit)

During all this, Bachira could only stare in awe at Isagi and Itoshi's gameplay as he finally felt like he had found the monsters he was looking for. However, neither of them looked at him as they ran past him, targeting each other. Itoshi then used Tokimitsu to get past the opponents as he had ample stamina left. As Tokimitsu broke away from the others, Barou and Chigiri fouled him, causing them both to get booked.

Itoshi stepped forward to take the free kick as Isagi started to wonder if Itoshi would pass the ball or shoot himself. This delay in judgment allowed Itoshi to score a goal from right above Isagi's head. Meanwhile, Bachira began to question his role on the field.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 21

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 21 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 21 saw Bachira questioning his role on the pitch, which meant that at that point he felt useless and wanted to bring about a change in himself. He has always played football to find monsters who he could be friends with. However, carrying such an attitude could cause him harm. Thus, he aims to display his skills in upcoming plays.

Poll : 0 votes