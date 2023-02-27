Blue Lock episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 21 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw the match between Isagi's team and Itoshi's team in full swing as both teams managed to score two goals each. Bachira was able to link up with the top three, while Nagi scored an out-of-the-world goal. Following their display on the field, Itoshi admitted to having gotten fired up.

Itoshi Rin will take control in Blue Lock episode 21

Release date and time, where to watch

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 21 will differ across various time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 4

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, March 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 4

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 4

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 4

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, March 4

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, March 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 5

Blue Lock episode 21 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Viewers in South and South-East Asian countries can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 21?

Blue Lock episode 21 will most likely feature Itoshi Rin exercising control over the field, as he will most likely take over the role as a pivot and set everyone in his team in such a way that it makes it possible for him to score goals. However, considering how Itoshi isn't as focused on just scoring goals, fans could see him assisting his teammates in an outrageous fashion as well.

Meanwhile, Isagi could also possibly try to take control of the field as he tries to defeat Itoshi. Given how Chigiri and Nagi have also displayed their skills, Barou could come up with his own way to surprise everyone.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 20

Blue Lock episode 20, titled Super Link-Up Play, saw the match between Isagi and Itoshi's teams begin as Isagi and Barou together stole the ball from Bachira to set up Nagi to assist Chigiri in scoring the first goal.

Following that, Itoshi controlled the field to score the equalizing goal. Soon after, Bachira displayed his own brilliance as he gave a long pass to Aryu Jyubei, who headed the ball mid-air.

However, in the end, Nagi got fired up as he channeled his runs in such a way that he was able to get past the opposition's defence. What shocked everyone was his two-stage fake volley.

