Blue Lock: Who does Isagi pick after 3v3? Explained

With the thrilling conclusion of the 3v3 match-up in Blue Lock episode 18, viewers were left wondering about the fate of the players. However, one thing is plaguing minds the minds of anime fans - who does Isagi pick after 3v3?

While manga readers may already know the answer to this, Isagi's choice and his reason for picking the specific player might be obvious. As such, this article will discuss who becomes a part of Team Isagi and proceeds to the next stage and who gets left behind.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Why does Isagi have to choose one of his friends after the 3v3 in Blue Lock?

In Blue Lock episode 18, the 3v3 match between Isagi Yoichi, Nagi Seishiro, and Barou Shoei against Kunigami Rensuke, Chigiri Hyoma, and Reo Mikage ended in the former team's victory. According to the rules laid down by Ego Jinpachi, the winning three-member team has to choose one player of the defeated in order to proceed to the next round. As such, the losing team has to go back and win a 2v2 battle to qualify.

Isagi's team had already lost once against soccer prodigy Itoshi Rin, leading him to lose Bachira Meguru. He and Nagi went back and defeated Asahi Naruhaya and Barou. After this, Isagi formed a new team with Barou, Nagi, and himself. Earlier, in Blue Lock episode 17, fans saw how Isagi was determined to win and get back Bachira. However, for that, he would first have to face his old teammates from Team Z, Kunigami and Chigiri.

An even tougher choice would be to pick between the two. Barou wanted Kunigami because of Chigiri's physique, while Nagi wanted his old friend Reo back. However, Isagi believed that they would have to depend on Chigiri's speed if they were to proceed till the end.

Isagi's pick after 3v3 match was quite obvious since he wanted the player on his team from the very beginning

Long-term readers of the Blue Lock manga already know who Isagi's chooses and why he does that. Chapter 19 of Muneyuki Kaneshiro's manga showcased Nagi and Barou arguing about the importance of Reo and Kunigami again. While the former stressed on Reo's playmaking abilities and high soccer IQ, Barou said he wanted Kunigami because of his position as a midfielder and brute strength. However, Isagi finally chose Chigiri.

The raven-haired protagonist stated that Chigiri's speed is hardly his only weapon and that the speedster's ability to evolve during the game made him a valuable asset to the team. While Reo and Kunigami would undoubtedly be useful, Chigiri has been the one to provide maximum opposition to their team during the 3v3.

Chigiri Hyoma during his 3v3 match (Image via Eight Bit Studio)

This exchange came as no surprise since Isagi wanted Chigiri on his team from the beginning, even before the match started. The abilities the red-haired player showcased on the field only proved him right. Hence, it will be interesting to see Isagi and Chigiri interact in their next match, especially since the former had been the one to rejuvenate Chigiri's passion for soccer and dream of becoming the number 1 striker.

Blue Lock episode 19 is set to release on February 19, 2023, at 01:30 am JST. Fans can stream it online on Crunchyroll or Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

