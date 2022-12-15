4 Blue lock characters who are universally loved (and 4 who are hated)

Muneyuki Kaneshiro's Blue Lock looks to be on its way to becoming the next big thing in Sports Anime. It is significant as it reflects real-world scenarios instead of taking things to a fantasy level. It even introduces real-life football icons to explain positions and concepts that would otherwise require long-winded explanations.

It also has a host of characters who display unique playing styles and possess special "weapons". This article takes a look at the players loved by all and those who aren't liked as such.

4 Blue lock characters who are loved by all

1) Isagi Yoichi

Isagi Yoichi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

One of the most liked characters in the series is the protagonist, Isagi Yoichi. Regretting that his high school team did not make it to the Nationals, he got a chance to redeem himself thanks to Ego Jinpachi's project.

Determined to stand as Japan's striker, Isagi does whatever it takes to become better. He had no such physical ability which gave him an edge, he relied on a different kind of weapon - spatial awareness. Using this, he could see things others couldn't which helped him progress far into Blue Lock.

2) Nagi Seishiro

Nagi Seishiro as seen in Blue Lock (image via Eight Bit)

A part of the explosive trio from Team V, Nagi Seishiro was a different kind of monster. He was an unnaturally talented player with amazing reflexes, impressive speed, and jumping skills. Initially, he did not want to put effort into training and looked down on those who were not as talented.

His indifferent attitude was turned on its head when his team lost to Team Z. After that he began to focus on his skills and getting better at the game, which caused him to have rough moments with his best friend.

3) Meguru Bachira

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock (image via Eight Bit)

Someone who received a lot of love from day one was Team Z's Meguru Bachira. He was quite energetic, cheerful, and enthusiastic during matches, hardly losing his cool and will to play. He described soccer as something fun to play with others. It was thanks to him that Team Z fought back and were able to overcome Team V.

A genius at dribbling, Bachira got his kick from crunch situations and took them head-on. Given his cool attitude, he had no problems making friends such as Isagi, Kunigami, Chigiri, and others.

4) Hyoma Chigiri

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock (image via Eight Bit)

Chained down mentally by an injury, Chigiri rediscovered his feet in the match against Team W. He tore his right ACL, and the fear of injuring himself again pulled him back from playing again. However, motivated by watching Isagi play, he did away with his fear and displayed his frightening pace.

That was his weapon - he possessed pace which was tough to match. His awakening was one of the highlights of the season, as after that he evolved into a completely different player.

4 Blue lock characters who did not make it into the viewers' good books

1) Gurimu Igaguri

𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧. @KEISUKESHIN @skzsihyeon it's just a nickame i think. Iga from Igarashi and then Guri from Gurimu = Igaguri. @skzsihyeon it's just a nickame i think. Iga from Igarashi and then Guri from Gurimu = Igaguri. https://t.co/0irq6xqyd5

Kicking off the list of players who did not make it into the audience's good books is Gurimu Igaguri. Ranked 300, he did not possess any such weapon or ability that could be spoken of. He had a "never give up" attitude, which was pretty good, but that did not help in winning matches.

He played mostly in defensive positions and going ahead in Blue Lock, barely made it to the substitutes bench. Overall, he was an average player and did not have any game-changing abilities.

2) Keisuke Wanima

The Wanima Brothers, Keisuke (right) and Junichi (right) in Blue Lock (image via 8bit)

One-half of the Wanima twins, Keisuke seemed to have a perpetual smile on his face. Younger of the two, he was eliminated after the First Selection, along with most of Team W's members.

Together, the twins formed a fearsome combo, able to combine effectively and trouble the opposition. But that was the end of it. On his own, Keisuke did not possess any such ability which could influence a match.

3) Junichi Wanima

Junichi Wanima as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

The other half of the Wanima twins, Junichi was the opposite of his brother and had a perpetual frown. Older of the siblings, he barely made it past the First Selection and was on the bench for the Blue Lock Eleven.

Like his brother, he did not possess a weapon as such which could change a game, but he was definitely the better of the two. He communicated through grunts and facial expressions and thought himself to be superior, which was what led to his downfall and him barely clearing the trails.

4) Gen Fukaku

Gen Fukaku was a member of the Japan U-20 Team, playing as the team's goalkeeper. Not much is known about him as he was introduced much later into the Blue Lock series.

Throughout the manga, Fukaku depicted himself to be quite an average goalkeeper. He was not the most reliable, nor the strongest. Even other players who were not actual goalkeepers were able to fill his role and did a better job than him, thus proving that he was nothing special as such.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes