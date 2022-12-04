Blue Lock episode 10: Isagi's Team Z draws level with Reo and Nagi's Team V

Blue Lock episode 10 picked up where the last one left off as Team V emulated Team Z's One-Time Kill Counter and bettered it to make it 1-0. They cruised ahead with two more goals in quick succession. It seemed like Team Z's will to fight back was completely shattered.

However, a heroic retaliation from Meguru Bachira in Blue Lock episode 10 got his team back on their feet. After that, Isagi Yoichi's side fought back valiantly to keep their hopes alive. Each of them capitalized on their weapons and surpassed their limits to make them stronger.

Blue Lock episode 10: Team Z fights back to level the scores against Team V

Team V's fearsome trio

Team V's trio of Nagi Seishiro, Reo Mikage, and Zantetsu Tsurugi made quite a name for themselves. With a total of 17 goals between the three, they were the top scorers of their team. Reo Mikage had grown up being the best at everything but couldn't really find something he was interested in. That was until he met Nagi, who changed his life forever.

Nagi Seishiro pulling off an impossible receive

At the beginning of the match, Team Z's One-Time Kill Counter was stopped. Reo took possession and lobbed it to Nagi, who was seemingly out of range. However, in a swift move, he received the ball in his stride and smashed it in for 1-0. Blue Lock episode 10 then saw Nagi make the score 2-0 with a beautiful overhead kick off Reo's pass.

Adding another, it was Zantetsu Tsurugi, who outran Chigiri with a burst of acceleration. He snatched the ball and made a dash for Team Z's goal. Spotting an opening, he powered in a skillful shot into the top corner to make it 3-0.

Meguru Bachira's majestic solo run

Meguru Bachira

Meguru Bachira was the one to steal the spotlight in Blue Lock episode 10. Falling back by three goals was not enough to deter him, rather it fired him up. Team V's trio excited him and he was brimming with enthusiasm to get better. Following the kick-off, he began a majestic solo run.

With Reo standing in his way, Bachira dazzled with a flurry of stepovers before dribbling past with a roulette. Next up was Zantetsu. Confident about his speed, Bachira flicked the ball up and left him in the dust with a mid-air elastico. He continued his mesmerizing run before humiliating the goalkeeper with a sweetly struck rabona for 3-1. Thus began the comeback.

Team Z awakens

Raichi and Reo as seen in the episode 9 preview

With Bachira lifting his team's spirits, the comeback began in Blue Lock episode 10. They realized that they wouldn't be able to win without stepping outside their comfort zone. So that's precisely what they did.

Raichi used his physicality to outmuscle Reo and keep him from picking out Nagi. Chigiri used his impressive pace to match up to Zantetsu and deflected a pass meant for Nagi. Lastly, with Igarashi and Naruhaya marking Nagi, the former managed to get in the way and block his shot.

Team V 3-3 Team Z

Hyoma Chigiri

Adding another point to Team Z's tally was Rensuke Kunigami. Known for his monstrous left foot, he wasn't sure if he could make the shot from further outside his 28-meter range. Fired up by Isagi's words and shattering his limits in an attempt to evolve, he executed an excellent shot to make the score 3-2.

Drawing level was the reinvigorated Hyoma Chigiri. Taking the ball from Reo, Raichi moved it forward to the redhead. Up against Zantetsu, Chigiri figured out his weapon. Passing it forward, he made a sprint for it, as did Zantetsu. However, the latter only had a quick pick-up while Chigiri had better pace. He ended his sublime run with a goal that leveled the scores at 3-3 to end Blue Lock episode 10.

Final Thoughts

Ego Jinpachi

As Ego explained, Awakening was "doing a jigsaw puzzle with your accumulated thoughts and experiences. You're faced with an extreme situation to get the win, and after much trial and error, that's when the pieces for success all fall into place, and a new ego blooms."

Blue Lock episode 10 had a faster pace than previous episodes. Team Z was up against a mammoth challenge against Team V. They had a trio of clinical forwards, however, their play was soon broken up by Team Z's quick thinking and individual brilliance. Team Z's players were learning who they truly were in this match.

