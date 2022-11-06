Blue Lock episode 5: "One-Time Kill Counter," Isagi Yoichi's weapon revealed

Blue Lock episode 5 continued the intense match between Team Z and Team Y. Previously, both sides were on the receiving end of crushing defeats. Having lost their respective first matches, the crucial second match was a must-win for the two teams. Team Y opened the scoring when a long ball from Niko found Ohkawa, who completed the counter-attack with a swift finish.

On the back foot, Team Z retaliated and finally managed to level the score. Figuring out that Niko was pulling the strings, Isagi intercepted a ball floating towards him. He, spotting an opening, took a shot that deflected off Team Y's players, but Gagamaru's agility allowed him to tap in and score a goal.

Blue Lock episode 5: Isagi's weapon helps Team Z to first victory

Blue Lock episode 5 began with the second half of the match. Team Z leveled the scores with a goal from Gagamaru, giving them a glimmer of hope. With little time left, Niko revealed to Isagi their trump card. As Ohkawa received the ball in his own half, the whole Team Y darted up the field in something they called the "One-Time Kill Counter."

They broke Team Z's defenses, passing the ball around swiftly, and then Niko was one-on-one with the opposition's goalkeeper. To everyone's surprise, he did not shoot but lay the ball off to his right for Ohkawa. When all seemed lost, Isagi stuck a foot out and intercepted it, realizing that he and Niko possessed the same mentality.

With a sudden surge of desire, Isagi sprinted up the field. His eyes had that same hunger and ruthlessness fans have seen glimpses of since the beginning of the anime. With renewed vigor, Team Z joined the attack and swiftly moved the ball forward in an emphatic counterplay.

Bachira received the ball on the wings and offered a pass. At the end of his pass was the protagonist, with determination and that purple hue in his eyes. The words "I'm... a striker" echoed in his mind as he powered a volley into the back of the net. Blue Lock episode 5 saw a 2-1 victory go to Team Z.

The next bit focused on the team sharing their food potluck style as a reward for winning. As the players settled down for the night, restlessness plagued Isagi. He was unsure of the uncanny "good" feeling he got when his goal knocked Team Y out. He ended up meeting Chigiri in the game footage room.

The two shared a dialogue, and Blue Lock episode 5 revealed that Isagi's weapon was his ability to "smell," "spatial awareness," as Chigiri called it. Viewers also learned that the latter had suffered an ACL injury and had come to Blue Lock to snuff out his dream.

Blue Lock episode 5 ended with Team Z on the field training. Isagi figured out that to improve his awareness of the game, he needed to enhance his physique. By doing so, he could be present in the right place at the right time. The episode culminated with the announcement of Team Z vs Team W and Isagi rallying forward the entire team unintentionally with his drive to improve.

Final thoughts

Blue Lock episode 5 did well to depict the kind of ability the protagonist possesses. It was entirely different from incredible speed or mesmerizing dribbling. Awareness is something that can heavily influence the outcome of a game. It will be interesting to see how he improves it.

Also, Chigiri's special ability still remains secret. Hopefully, future episodes will disclose it, along with whatever Ego Jinpachi has in mind for the players at Blue Lock.

