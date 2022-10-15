10 pairs of Blue Lock and Haikyuu!! characters who have the same voice actors

Since the release of Blue Lock’s first episode, many fans have been calling it a successor to Haikyuu!! as the best sports anime. Despite how different both shows are in their approach to how a sport is played, they are similar in ways fans could not have imagined at first glance. For example, many of their characters share the same voice actor.

Both Blue Lock and Haikyuu!! have amazing and talented voice actors giving life to their characters. Fans who have wondered where they could have possibly heard that voice before, probably did so in the most popular volleyball anime of all time. In this list, we will talk about the character pairs who share the same voice, to clear the confusion that similar voices can cause.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both Haikyuu!! and Blue Lock.

Jinpachi and Ittetsu, as well as 9 other pairs of Blue Lock and Haikyuu!! characters with the same voice

1) Hyoma and Tadashi

Souma Saito and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the characters we will be seeing a lot of in Blue Lock is Hyoma. This red-haired young man suffered a traumatizing knee accident in the past, which left him afraid of injuring his leg again.

He entered the Blue Lock project to let go of his fears and become the best striker. Hyoma shares his voice with Tadashi Yamaguchi, the Karasuno High middle blocker.

Tadashi is one of the most hard-working and reliable players in Haikyuu!!. He may not be the best, but he always goes the extra mile to make sure his teammates can count on him. Both are voiced by the talented Souma Saito, who is also the voice of Tatsumi (Akame ga Kill) and Diavolo (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure).

2) Gurimu and Akifumi

Aoi Ichikawa and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Yoichi first entered room Z in Blue Lock, he was greeted by a charming and friendly young man named Gurimu. Born as the son of a temple leader, Igarashi wanted nothing more than to become the best striker to avoid taking over the family’s business. Fans have probably heard his voice in Haikyuu!! when the libero for Tsubakihara Academy was introduced, Akifumi.

Not much is known about this black-haired young player, as he was not a part of the series for long. Nonetheless, he caught fans’ attention due to his laid-back attitude and kind demeanor towards his teammates. These two athletes are voiced by Aoi Ichikawa, also known for his work as Nagara (Sonny Boy) and Mitsuru (Darling in the FranXX).

3) Yudai and Kazuma

Chiba Shouya and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blue Lock’s team Z would not be the same without the energetic and flirtatious Yudai. The brunette is known for his outstanding speed and technique in the field. Besides football, he also loves trying to talk to any girl he finds attractive. His voice can also be heard in Johzanji High's middle blocker, Bobata Kazuma.

The carefree and outgoing student is known for how recklessly he and his teammates played during their match against Karasuno. However, he is incredibly talented, which has gained him quite a lot of fans. Chiba Shouya is the voice actor responsible for bringing these two to life. This amazing voice actor has also given his voice to Kiyotaka (Classroom of the Elite) and Shinei (86).

4) Rin and Kei

Kouki Uchiyama and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the deuteragonist of Blue Lock, Rin is a character that fans will get acquainted with as the series progresses. He entered the experimental training program intending to enact his revenge against his older brother, Sae. He is a blunt individual who never seems to get too excited about anything. He shares the same voice actor as another blunt character, Haikyuu!!’s Kei.

Another middle blocker for the Karasuno High team, Kei is known for how calm and collected he is. Like Rin, he also dislikes his older brother due to the trauma caused in the past, which can lead to him being cruel to his teammates. The voice actor behind these similar characters is the acclaimed Kouki Uchiyama, who has voiced Meruem (Hunter X Hunter) and Soul (Soul Eater).

5) Sae and Akiteru

Takahiro Sakurai and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rin’s older brother, as well as one of the main antagonists of the Blue Lock series, Sae is regarded as the best player in all of Japan. He is a prodigy who managed to become a part of the Real Madrid Youth team. In Haikyuu!!, Sae’s voice actor also plays the role of an older brother, Kei’s sibling Akiteru.

He is a former member of the Karasuno High volleyball team, as well as one of the most dedicated players in the series. When training was over for the day, Akiteru would stay behind to get extra training instead of going home to rest. Takahiro Sakurai is the one tasked with voicing these two prodigies. He is best known for his roles as Reigen (Mob Psycho 100) and Griffith (Berserk).

6) Wataru and Kenji

Masatomo Nakazawa and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Blue Lock began, Wataru acted as the main strategist of team Z, using his experience in the field to come up with the best plans in every match. His amazing strategies are what allowed Team Z to work as a singular unit for most of the first part of the franchise. Fans may have heard his voice in Haikyuu!!’s Kenji Futakuchi.

Kenji is a carefree young man who does not seem to have any respect for authority. He can often be seen arguing with his superiors and mocking other players. Nevertheless, he was the Date High team’s ace, as well as a former captain. Wataru and Kenji are both voiced by Masatomo Nakazawa, who has also worked as Haruki (Given) and Clear (DRAMAtical Murder).

7) Seishiro and Rintaro

Nobunaga Shimazaki and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nagi is one of the characters fans will get familiarized with as Blue Lock continues to develop its story. Despite being invited to the project, Seishiro is not interested in playing football. He prefers to play video games and relax while his competitors train to get better. Still, meeting Yoichi may be the key to awakening his love for football.

Rintaro, the character who shares his voice in Haikyuu!!, is also known to be quiet and lazy in certain situations. During his time as Inagizaki’s middle blocker, he demonstrated himself to be one of the best young volleyball players. Nobunaga Shimazaki was tasked with bringing these two to life. He is also known for his roles as Shinichi (Parasite) and Haruka (Free!).

8) Ikki and Korai

Hanae Natsuki and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the first members of Blue Lock’s Y team to be introduced is none other than the talented Ikki Niko. After joining the experiment, Ikki’s goal was to survive for as long as he could and acquire new abilities. However, his dream changed drastically and he now wishes to win and become the best striker in the world.

Korai Hoshiumi is the Haikyuu!! character who shares a voice actor with Ikki. The white-haired young man used to be the ace of the Kamomedai High team, regardless of his short stature. He is an energetic, passionate, and proud individual who loves being recognized for his achievements. They are voiced by Hanae Natsuki, who has also worked as Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul) and Tanjiro (Demon Slayer).

9) Zantetsu and Suguru

Kazuyuki Okitsu and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zanetsu may not be the brightest player in Blue Lock, but he is one of the most frighteningly talented ones. Tsurugi began the project as the number 53 out of 300, a feat the boy was extremely proud of. He is known for his calm and collected personality even when being mocked by the rest.

Suguru, the character in Haikyuu!! who shares Zanetsu’s voice actor, is the complete opposite. He is a smart and competitive individual who enjoys mocking his opponents. He was the captain of Nohebi Academy’s volleyball team. Kazuyuki Okitsu is the one who lent his voice to these characters. Other roles he is known for include Jonathan (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) and Hatori (Fruits Basket).

10) Jinpachi and Ittetsu

Hiroshi Kamiya and his characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Without Ego Jinpachi, Blue Lock would never have been conceived. He is the creator of the experimental program and the person behind every challenge our heroes must face. He wants to find Japan’s most egotistical striker. To accomplish this dream, he pitted the country’s best players against each other.

In Haikyuu!! fans have heard Ego’s voice in Karasuno High’s volleyball advisor, Ittetsu Takeda. The young advisor does not know much about volleyball, but he is always willing to learn. He can often be seen taking notes about volleyball’s rules and regulations. The two managers are voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya, also known for his roles as Levi (Attack on Titan) and Yato (Noragami).

Final thoughts

Haikyuu!! fans can now enjoy Blue Lock every Saturday (Image via Studio 8bit)

Although Haikyuu!! might be over, sports anime fans all over the world can now enjoy the groundbreaking new anime adaptation, Blue Lock. Both shows may differ in their approach to teamwork and comradery, but they are still amazing and intriguing to watch.

Still, it is good to know that Haikyuu!! spirit will live on in Blue Lock, due to the vast number of characters who share a voice actor. In the future, fans will be able to watch an episode of Yoichi’s adventures and remember the good times they had with Hinata and his friends.

