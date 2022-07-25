Nobunaga Shimazaki and Yuma Uchida join Blue Lock anime cast

Blue Lock is a well-known shonen manga series that is illustrated by Yusuke Nomura and written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro. Fans of this manga series are quite excited for the anime adaptation that was announced recently. The Blue Lock anime will be making its debut in October and the cast has officially been announced.

Along with this, the team also revealed the production team that will be responsible for this series and it seems like a team composed of talented artists. Here's a look at the people who will be playing pivotal roles in the creation of this anime series.

Blue Lock cast and production team announced

The voice actors for the anime series have been announced and Nobunaga Shimazaki will be playing Seishiro Nagi. He has played impressive roles that include Yuno from Black Clover and Yuki Sohma from Fruits Basket.

Yuma Uchida will be lending his voice to Reo Mikage. He has had an impressive career and has voiced characters like Kyo Soma from Fruits Basket and Ash Lynx from Banana Fish. Tasuku Kaito will be voicing Meguru Bachira in the upcoming anime series. Other voice actors for the anime series include:

Meguru Bachira played by Tasuku Kaito

Rensuke Kunigami played by Yuki Ono

Yudai Imamura played by Shoya Chiba

Yoichi Isagi played by Kazuki Ura

Hyoma Chigiri played by Soma Saito

Wataru Kuon played by Masatomo Nakazawa

Jingo Raichi played by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Gin Gagamaru played by Shugo Nakamura

Asahi Naruhaya played by Daishi Kajita

Okuhito Iemon played by Ryunosuke Watanuki

Gurimu Igarashi played by Aoi Ichikawa

Ryosuke Kira played by Kenichi Suzumura

Jinpachi Ego played by Hiroshi Kamiya

Anri Teieri played by Eri Yukimura

Shouei Barou played by Junichi Suwabe

Zantetsu Tsurugi played by Kazuyuki Okitsu

Tetsuaki Watanabe will be directing the Blue Lock anime along with the assistant director, Shunsuke Ishikawa. Taku Kishimoto will be supervising and writing the script for the series. He has also worked on series like Haikyuu!! and Fruits Basket in the past.

Yutaka Uemura, a talented individual who has directed popular anime series such as Saga of Tanya The Evil, has been named the concept advisor for Blue Lock.

Masaru Shindo has been named the chief animation director and character designer for the series. He has some impressive titles like Fruits Basket, Food Wars, Macross Delta and My Romantic Teen Comedy (SNAFU) under his belt.

Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya will also be responsible for character design and animation. Jun Muraya, who is credited with arranging the theme song for Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, will be composing the music for the series.

