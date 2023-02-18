Blue Lock Chapter 207: Major spoilers to expect from the chapter

Blue Lock chapter 207 is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2023, at 12 pm JST. Fans can read the new chapter, titled Two Pair, on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine and the MangaPlus app.

The previous chapter dived into Yo Hiori's tragic backstory by means of a flashback. Despite his exceptional skills, Hiori never loved soccer and was pressured into taking it up by his parents. Fans learned more about his motivations to join the Blue Lock program in the hopes of becoming the Number 1 striker.

Hiori training with Isagi and other spoilers we can expect from Blue Lock Chapter 207

1) Hiori dealing with his inner demons

Blue Lock Chapter 206 revealed Hiori's reasons for playing soccer. Unlike most of the other players, he was not living his own dream but that of his parents, both of whom had been exceptional in their respective careers but could never truly become the best. At a very young age, Hiori overheard his parents discussing that they would get a divorce if he did not become the best in the world.

Fans realized that he was not living his own dream, but rather that of his parents, which was making him miserable. This was evident when Karasu praised his soccer abilities before remarking on his lack of passion. Chapter 206 concluded with Isagi inviting Hiori to train with him, so the next chapter might open with a chemical reaction between the two.

Despite his egoism, Isagi has always found a way to work well with others and bring them out of their darkness. This was evident in his initial interactions with Chigiri. Perhaps Blue Lock chapter 207 will feature Isagi helping Hiori battle his inner demons.

2) Other characters get their time to shine

Jingo Raichi's frustration in Chapter 205 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro)

With chapter 206 being such a fresh perspective on minor characters, fans are now excited to see more development for other players in the Neo-Egoist League. Instead of focusing on Isagi and Hiori, the story might focus on other players in the Bastard Munchen team. Since his debut, Michael Kaiser has always left readers excited, so Kaneshiro might just deliver on that.

Blue Lock chapter 207 might also focus on Rensuke Kunigami. After passing through the Wild Card, Kunigami is yet to show his skills on the field, leaving fans disappointed by his character in the new arc. However, this might soon change.

Another fan-favourite character who has mostly remained on the sidelines since the First Selection is Jingo Raichi.

Despite passing through the Second Selection, Raichi was benched in the match against the Japan U-20 team. Blue Lock chapter 205 exposed his frustrations with his current rankings, so fans are eagerly waiting to see more of him. One thing is certain - with a voice actor as famous as Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the story has big things in plan for Raichi.

Finally, we might also see the reactions of other players like Nagi, Reo, and Chigiri after their loss against Isagi, despite Nagi's brilliant goal. We might also see Barou Shoei's perspective after his brilliant play as part of the Ubers. We might even see the beginning of the next match - Bastard Munchen versus PXG - unfold in Blue Lock chapter 207, with the much-awaited rematch between Isagi and his rival, Itoshi Rin.

