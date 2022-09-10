Blue Lock casts Shigaraki and Uzui's voice actors in additional roles

The official website for the Blue Lock television anime adaptation revealed exciting additions to the cast on Friday. The hit sports manga from author Muneyuki Kaneshiro and artist Yusuke Nomura is set to add some big-name voice actors featured in hit series like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

Kouki Uchiyama, best known as My Hero Academia’s Tomura Shigaraki, and Katsuyuki Konishi, best known as Demon Slayer’s Tengen Uzui, will be joining the Blue Lock anime as Rin Itoshi and Jyubei Aryu, respectively. Shinnosuke Tachibana, best known as Tokyo Ghoul’s Seidou Takizawa, is also set to join the series as the voice of Aoshi Tokimitsu.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest report, as well as additional known info on the upcoming Blue Lock anime adaptation.

Blue Lock anime adaptation continues to build powerhouse cast with latest additions

The latest

Fans will get to watch the voices of Shigaraki, Uzui, and Takizawa all take on their new roles in Blue Lock beginning on October 8. Domestic Japanese viewers can catch the premiere on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. International viewers, meanwhile, can stream the series from Crunchyroll.

Also cast in the series is Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, best known otherwise as Kuroko’s Basket’s Kagami Taigi and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Josuke Higashikata. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is also cast as Jingo Raichi, best otherwise known for his work as Sword Art Online’s Kirito.

In addition to the abovementioned castings, the anime is set to star the following:

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri

Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi

Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamaru

Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru

Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya

Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon

Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi

Kenichi Suzumura as Ryosuke Kira

Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego

Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri

Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko

Ryota Suzuki as Junichi Wanima and Keisuke Wanima

Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi

As for the series’ staff, Tetsuaki Watanabe will direct the series at Eight Bit (8bit) studios, with Shunsuke Ishikawa as assistant director. Taku Kishimoto supervises and writes scripts, with the manga’s Kaneshiro supervising the anime’s story. Yutaka Uemura serves as concept adviser, while Masaru Shindo is the main character designer and chief animation director.

Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya are also character designers and chief animation directors, suggesting a lead-by-committee for the series’ animation. Jun Murayama is composing the music, while Shuga Nakamura is set to perform the anime’s ending theme song, Winner.

With such a star-studded cast and a recognizable and reliable staff, Blue Lock manga fans are hopeful for the anime to live up to the source material. This is certainly a high standard to hold, with Kaneshiro and Nomura’s series winning the Best Shonen Manga award at Kodansha’s 45th annual Manga Awards last year. Fans are certainly optimistic that the adaptation will at least live up to it.

