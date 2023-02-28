Blue Lock chapter 208: Igaguri inspires Isagi's new winning formula

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 208, the manga focused back on Germany's Bastard Munchen as the Blue Lock players were seen training before their match against Italy's Ubers. While some of the other players were still trying to get some playing time, Isagi was trying to hone his body to compete with Kaiser on even terms.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

The previous chapter focused on the two pairs - Nagi & Reo and Kaiser & Ness. Reo helped Nagi find a new goal for his journey as a footballer, following which Nagi appreciated Reo for his help. Elsewhere, Kaiser revealed his goals and how he wanted to devour Isagi, hoping to get out of Noel Noa's shadow.

Blue Lock chapter 208: Isagi reaches out to Kunigami for his winning formula

Isagi, Raichi, and Igaguri, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 208 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 208, titled 100, opened with the Blue Lock players from Germany's Bastard Munchen training. While Raichi dominated stamina training, Isagi could keep up due to his increased focus on the same. During the one-touch pass training, he was able to maintain the tempo, however, he made minute errors.

Nevertheless, when it came to off-the-ball training, Isagi excelled as he got past Yukimiya and scored a spectacular goal, all while holding off his opponent using his hands. Everyone around him, including Yukimiya, was impressed by Isagi's growth and display.

Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 208 (Image via Kodansha)

Later, Isagi was seen discussing his Meta Vision with Hiori Yo. He described how Meta Vision was an enhanced vision of acting by reflex by using one's peripheral vision. However, the constant scan of all players on the field was very draining for Isagi, which is why he was training his body to keep up with his mind.

Hiori finally realized how Isagi was able to grow into a monster. While from the outside, it seemed like he had exploded onto the scene, however, upon closer look, it was quite evident that Isagi's growth was slow and steady. He then went on to praise Isagi for his playmaking in the previous match, making him look like he was controlling every player on the field.

Raichi and Igaguri, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 208 (Image via Kodansha)

While Isagi was happy due to his evolution, it still wasn't enough to beat Kaiser with 100% certainty, which is why he needed an additional weapon to create his winning formula. This is when Igaguri and Raichi were seen quarreling during his training. Igaguri has mastered malicia, which Raichi found to be stupid. While Hiroi thought the same, Isagi was inspired by it as he found his missing piece to defeat Kaiser.

Isagi thanked Igaguri as he ran off to Bastard Munchen's gym to meet Kunigami Rensuke, the only person who could help him attain his missing piece.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 208

Kunigami as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 208 saw Isagi run off to Kunigami to get his help to attain the final piece of his winning formula against Kaiser. While Isagi and Kunigami were previously friends, ever since Kunigami returned from the Wild Card, he has been hostile toward everyone. Thus, it is to be seen if Kunigami helps his friend beat Kaiser.

Poll : 0 votes